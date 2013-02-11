Chef Michael White Talks Feeding the Fashion Crowd, Taking Travel Advice From Anthony Bourdain, and His Foolproof Meal

Chef Michael White is quite busy these days. Besides being the chef and owner behind the Altamarea Group with restaurants in its portfolio including Marea, Al Fiori, and Al Molo, and working on a slew of upcoming high profile restaurant openings, his latest project is that he has created the menu for the American Express VIP Lounge at MADE Fashion Week.

We caught up with Chef White to ask about feeding fashion folk (he counts Vogue editor Anna Wintour as a fan), where he eats while he is traveling, and his foolproof meal.

The Vivant: Tell us about the menu that you created for the American Express VIP Lounge at MADE Fashion Week.

Chef Michael White: This menu is meant for all day snacking. I know fashion week is light on the food emphasis but its best to have some fuel to keep you going between shows. The bite size Italian focused menu should certainly appeal to all. Who could refuse a quick nibble of burrata and tomato caprese or a winter squash crostini? Definitely not a hungry fashionista.

Your food definitely appeals to the fashion crowd. Why do you think that is?

All of the Altamarea Group restaurants (Morini, Marea, Ai Fiori, Nicoletta etc.) serve approachable, consistent food. Its that simple. Marea and Osteria Morini have become havens for fashion types. Marea serves coastal italian seafood—beautiful seafood crudos and whole baked branzinos with lemon—not to mention indulgent pastas. The food is elegant and can certainly be light on the waistline. Osteria Morini’s Soho location has been deemed a favorite of Jason Wu, Kelly Ripa, and Heidi Klum. Once you taste the pasta and steaks there, it is hard to stay away. My ultimate fashion/food moment was cooking for the Obama Fundraiser hosted by Anna Wintour at Sarah Jessica Parker’s home.

We hear that you are in Asia at the moment. Any foodie finds you can share?

I like to eat like the locals when I’m traveling. I visit Hong Kong often to check on my restaurant Al Molo. My favorite high-end experience is Lung Keen Heen in the Four Seasons [in Hong Kong]. In Bangkok, I plan on going to the night market and checking out a lot of low-key food. My buddies Andrew Zimmern (Bizarre Foods) and Anthony Bourdain (No Reservations) keep me very preoccupied with lots of local joints.

We have to ask—what’s your foolproof meal?

My foolproof meal is always turkey on whole wheat with mayo and tomato. What am I making when I’m home with the family? Probably some handmade pasta I have stored in the fridge with fantastic ragu of anything on hand with a bit of tomato and cream. Cold remedy? Nothing beats my tortellini en brodo. I’ll prove it to you when you visit Osteria Morini.

Whats next for the Altamarea Group?

For Altamarea Group the sky is the limit. We’re opening a cocktail bar/supper club in Tribeca called the Butterfly shortly, as well as a Ristorante Morini on the Upper East Side, a location in Soho, Osteria Morini in Washington D.C., and more.