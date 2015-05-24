Chef April Bloomfield On How To Make the Perfect Burger

Chef April Bloomfield’s burgers are so renowned that people don’t mind waiting for them, for hours–seriously, it is not uncommon for there to be a two-hour plus wait to get into her award-winning restaurant The Spotted Pig in New York City, where one of the most popular dishes on the menu is the chargrilled burger with Roquefort cheese and shoestring fries.

Now that the summer season–unofficially grilling season–is underway, we suggest giving this burger a whirl yourself (just don’t blame us when your friends and family are lining up to try it).

Chef April Bloomfield’s Burger Recipe

Ingredients:

1lb brisket, minced

8 ounces rump, minced

8 ounces chuck, minced

4 buns, split and toasted

Ingredients for the Burger Dressing:

6 ounces blue cheese

2 ounces crème fraîche

1/4 tsp garlic, finely chopped

4 tbsp white-wine vinegar

3 tbsp olive oil

Directions:

To make the burgers, combine all three cuts of beef in a bowl, and mix the meat together for at least three minutes using your hands. Divide into four balls. Form into patties, and put them into a refridgerator for at least two hours.

To make the dressing, crumble the cheese into a bowl and stir in the other ingredients, then chill it until it is ready to use.

When you are ready to make the burgers, light the barbecue or heat a frying-pan. Season both sides of the burgers liberally with salt. For medium rare, cook for six minutes (three minutes per side). For medium, cook for eight minutes. Allow them to rest after they have cooked.

Finally, when the burgers are ready to be served, place each burger on a toasted bun, and serve the dressing on the side or slathered onto the bun of your choice!