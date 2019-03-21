Cheese Knives Are the Underrated Companion Every Cheese Board Needs

Scroll To See More Images

You’ve got the wine. You’ve got the cheese. You’ve got the wine glasses. You’ve got the cheese board. You’re set, right? Every charcuterie need you could possibly have is under control, right? Wrong—you’ve forgotten the cheese knives.

Now, I’d be lying if I said wine and cheese nights needed anything more than wine and cheese to be magical. Wine and cheese are two of life’s greatest gifts—even if you end up drinking that wine straight from the bottle, or eating that cheese straight off the rind. But there’s something about pouring that wine into stunning glassware and displaying that cheese on a beautiful cheese board that makes the entire affair feel extra-special. And cheese knives only further elevate the experience.

Because not only were you adult enough to buy wine glasses, and not only were you adult enough to own a cheese board, but you were so damn adult you managed to also stock up on cheese knives that pair beautifully with your cheese board. You’ve mastered the night (and rendered it even more Instagram-worthy than it already was).

Though buying cheese knives for yourself is an undeniably sophisticated move, buying them for friends is just as sensible. Because cheese knives make seriously great gifts. Got a friend who seems even more wine and cheese-obsessed than I’ve proven myself to be over the course of this article? Buy them some cheese knives. Seriously, they’ll love you for it—even if they have no idea what the different knives are even used for.

1. Hadley Cheese Knives (Set of 4), $48 at Anthropologie

I have no idea what these different cheese knives do, but I do know they’d look great on Instagram.

2. Mikata Cheese Knives (Set of 3), $36 at Anthropologie

A more minimalist—but still totally eye-catching take—on cheese knives.

3. Olive Wood Cheese Knives (Set of 4), $39.50 at Pottery Barn

Rustic, delightful and sure to pair well with any wooden kitchen accessories you’ve already stocked up on.

4. Resplendent Cheese Knives (Set of 3), $32 at Anthropologie

These look luxe AF—and they’re only $32.

5. Copper + Black Marble Cheese Knives (Set of 4), $39 at West Elm

If a chic bachelor pad were rendered in cheese knife form, this is probably what it would look like.

6. Dixie Cheese Knives (Set of 3), $38 at Anthropologie

A floral lover’s dream.

7. Rumpled Gold Cheese Knives (Set of 3), $14.99 at World Market

Simultaneously cute and sleek.

8. Imogen Cheese Knives (Set of 3), $38 at Anthropologie

Understated, but still veritably cute.

9. Marble + Brass Cheese Knives (Set of 3), $39 at West Elm

Cheese knives that’ll fit within your apartment’s white-on-white aesthetic.

10. Olive Wood 3-Piece Cheese Knife Set, $24.99 at World Market

More wood, because seriously, it’s hella versatile.

11. Gold Agate Slice 3-Piece Knife Set, $16.99 at World Market

Agate details are always a good idea.

12. Goldenrod Cheese Knives (Set of 3), $38 at Anthropologie

Equal parts elegant and rustic, these cheese knives could likely find a home within any aesthetic.

13. Stainless Steel and Cork 4-Piece Cheese Knife Set, $14.99 at World Market

Take your wine and cheese nights to the next level by matching your cheese knives to your wine bottles.

