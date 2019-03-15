Chic Cheese Boards Sure to Elevate Any Charcuterie Platter

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t want to brag, but I feel like my friends and I have really gotten the whole wine-and-cheese night thing down to an exact science. We’ve nailed the ratio of hard to soft cheeses—smoky ones to funky ones. We’ve mastered cheese and meat (or cheese and fruit) pairings. And our knowledge of every kind of cracker on offer at Trader Joe’s is almost embarrassingly immense. Now, we just need to stock up on cute cheese boards.

You see, once you master your wine-and-cheese situation, it’s time to elevate things even further—to branch into merch. Wine glasses are an obvious place to start, but most human adults already own them. So where do you go from there? You could swap out your current wine glass selection in favor of fancier options, but it’s pretty hard to justify trading your (budget-friendly) (easy-to-replace) IKEA basics for more fragile (expensive) (not always on offer) pieces. You could stock up on wine stoppers, which are genuinely useful to own—unless you consistently finish every bottle of wine you open (which…guilty as charged). Or you could buy the thing you keep forgetting you need: a cheese board (preferably, a cute AF one).

Have you ever tried to display a charcuterie spread on a regular ol’ plate? It doesn’t work. If you’ve bought more than two cheese and expect to display them sliced (which you should—make things easier for your guests, won’t ya?), you’ll quickly realize there’s no room. Plates are good for a great many things, but serving cheese to a crowd isn’t one of them. Of course, you could put out more than one plate, but put out too many, and you’ll run out of table space—leaving your guests with no where to set their own plates down.

This issue is easily solved via one simple must-have: a cheese board—a tray that’s not only bigger than a regular plate but also flatter than one (so you don’t have to worry about wasted space along the rim). Cheese boards are practical, and they’re often pretty cute, too—meaning you can take your charcuterie platter from low-key photogenic to seriously Instagram-worthy in one simple step.

Once you’ve bought a cheese board, you’ll wonder how you ever hosted a wine and cheese night without one before. And honestly, I can’t really answer that question. Can you?

1. Composite Agate Cheese Board, $78 at Anthropologie

So pretty you might be tempted to leave it out as decor full-time.

2. Arlo Reactive Cheese Board, $58 at Anthropologie

A cheese board that’ll complement—not compete with—your stunning charcuterie spread.

3. Nina Marble Cheese Board, $68 at Anthropologie

Imagine all the meat, cheese and fruit you could fit on this thing.

4. Bark Edge Cheese Set, $69.50 at Pottery Barn

A cheese board that comes with built-in cheese knives. Now that’s sophistication.

5. Susannah Cheese Board, $38 at Anthropologie

A cheese board that speaks for itself. (Cheese, please!)

6. Matte Black Cheese Board, $98 at Anthropologie

Honestly, I might have to buy both.

7. Agate Cheese Board, $78 at Anthropologie

More agate, because honestly, I kind of can’t get enough.

8. Marble + Copper Handled Cheese Board, $49 at West Elm

A no-nonsense cheese board that can definitely be repurposed for other hosting endeavors.

9. Portina Cheese Board, $88 at Anthropologie

Big enough that you’ll have room for every cheese you could possibly stock up on. Pretty enough that you won’t stress when you don’t manage to cover every inch.

10. Misto Tray, $69 at West Elm

Simultaneously rustic, edgy and sophisticated—what’s not to love?

11. Marble + Copper Fotted Cheese Board, $39 at West Elm

Simple with just enough detail to catch the eye.

12. Marble + Wood Cutting Board, $59 at West Elm

For the person who loves wood as much as they love marble.

13. Portina Round Cheese Board, $68 at Anthropologie

If your wine and cheese nights are low-key enough to warrant only a small board, this one might be right up your alley.

14. Petrified Wood Cheese Board, $79 at West Elm

For person who craves an aesthetic as edgy as it is rustic.

15. Marble + Wood Cutting Board, $40 at West Elm

Another wood/marble combo, with marble taking up more of the real estate.

16. Black Marble and Wood Cheese Board and Knives (4-Piece Set), $29.99 at World Market

About as modern as a cheese board can get while still skewing “homey.”

17. Morgan Agate Cheese Board, $108 at Anthropologie

Level up and buy the matching coasters—because you can.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.