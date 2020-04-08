Instagram-Worthy Cheese Board Platters to Elevate Your Next At-Home Happy Hour

Cheeseboards are one of those undisputably photogenic (and totally Instagram-worthy) food dishes that are fairly easy to put together, and offer something for everyone at your table (even for plant-based and vegan folks). To be honest, it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t love a good charcuterie platter–especially when paired with some fine wine or craft beer. Once you’ve mastered the art of curating your cheeseboard with your favorite wine-complimentary meats, cheese, fruits, and spreads, the next step to perfecting your cheese platter is finding the right accessories to showcase your culinary creation. If you’re going to do a cheese plate the right way, you can’t just use any old plate—you’re going to need a backdrop that’s well, a bit more sophisticated.

Whether you’re hosting a few friends for an at-home happy hour or dinner party or sharing an intimate sunset glass of wine with your S.O. on the patio, a finely curated cheeseboard is an essential sidekick to your evening glass of wine—so why not make it look extra pretty for your guests, and of course, Instagram stories, right? There are plenty of stylish cheeseboards designed to make your festive Fromage arrangement look like you’re a bona fide sommelier. Before you host your next wine and cheese night, take a peek at some of our favorite, ultra-pretty cheeseboards to give your next happy hour a little bit of an upgrade.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. RSVP International Cheese Board & Knife

As a chic alternative to the wood platters (the decidedly gold stand choice for cheese board platters), this chic, rounded marble cheese board gives your charcuterie plate a major upgrade. This 10-inch plate is designed with rubber feet on the bottom to prevent sliding and drops, and the set comes with a matching stainless steel and marble knife for serving.

2. Libbey Acacia Wood Cheese Board Serving Set

This four-piece cheese board set is constructed with quality acacia wood and comes with a chic glass dome accessory to keep your treats fresh in between sips of wine and bites, as well as two seven-ounce ceramic dipping bowls, and one stainless steel cheese knife to serve your guests in style.

3. Jodhpuri Inc. Serving Platter

This gorgeous agate and marble platter is the chicest way to display your next charcuterie board. Accented with gold foil details, each platter is composed of high-quality natural marble for a custom design that no one else will have.