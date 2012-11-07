Want: A Cheery, Polka-Dot Tote for Daily Essentials

What: A Marc by Marc Jacobs tote that’s big enough to carry all of our day-to-day essentials (including flats for our commute!), and also manages to add a cheery twist to our overall look.

Why: Whether you’re packing gym clothes or extra layers, we New Yorkers know that sometimes it can feel like you need to throw your whole life into a bag. This one may not look like a suitcase, but it can fit everything you need to carry and then some.

How: With its sassy polka dots, this tote can bring a sense of humor to even the most mundane of black-coat-and-jeans looks. If you’re looking to be a bit more playful, try contrasting this bag with another bold pattern like a striped sweater or jacquard pants.

Marc by Marc Jacobs Take Me Embo Lizzie Dots Tote, $228; at Revolve Clothing