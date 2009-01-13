Cheers, Oak!

I read on Refinery 29 today that the boys behind Oak are venturing into a new business: Alcohol. Louis Terline and Jeff Madalena have plans on opening a new bar in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. I have absolutely no details but am always excited about a new bar opening anywhere in the 5 boroughs – especially in Brooklyn. A fun fact kinda related: Anna Corinna’s hubby (of Foley & Corinna) owns an amazing bar in Brooklyn also. It’s called Barcade and it is one of my favorite places.

I’m in the market for a new apartment and am obsessed with finding something in Brooklyn. Please convince me by sharing your fav spots in your BK neighborhood.