Cheers! Karl Lagerfeld Designs Wine Bottle

You’d think Karl Lagerfeld has his hands full designing Chanel, Fendi and his namesake label. But somewhere in between sketching this season’s must-haves, photographing major editorial campaigns and supplying mega-retailers like Macy’s with affordable fashion, the style icon has designed a wine bottle.

Chanel only acquired the Chteau Rauzan-Sgla vineyard two decades ago, but the estate itself has turned 350 years old. In celebration of the vineyard’s anniversary and “an exceptional harvest,” Lagerfeld sketched a portrait of a Bordeaux castle to decorate the 2009 vintage and we have the pics here.

Click through to check out the images. What do you think of Lagerfeld’s foray into the world of wine labels?

Images courtesy of WWD.