Want: A Cheeky Pair of Ear Muffs for Chilly Days

What: These adorable earmuffs will keep your ears warm on chilly days, and—best of all—they’re less than $20!

Why: You can wear this cheery ear-warmer with a high ponytail after workouts or with an evening up-do to a party—either way, they won’t mess up your hair, which we can’t say for all those charming knit hats we’re obsessing over. Plus with the adorable fox motif, you’ll infuse a lighthearted sense to just about every outfit.

How: We love these worn with toggle-front coats and extra-chunky knit scarves for a sunny Saturday or with a school-boy blazer and jeans as you head from the office to dinner.

Now and Den Earmuffs, $19.99; at Modcloth