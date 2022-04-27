Wayfair Has So Many Checkered Rugs On Sale That Rival The One You’re Seeing All Over TikTok—Up to 33% Off

Scroll To See More Images

One of the hardest parts about moving into a new place has always been the decorating that comes after. I consider myself a creative person, but for some reason, it’s so hard for me to picture different pieces coming together to create an overall ~vibe~ in my apartment. That’s why TikTok is so useful to have when you feel like you’re in a rut. Getting lost in the design corners of TikTok will have you inspired after seeing just a few posts, which is where I noticed checkered rugs were suddenly everywhere. And as part of the Wayfair 2022 Way Day sale (where practically everything on the site is up to 80 percent off), there are plenty of checkered rug options available to choose from.

TikTokers love to make an otherwise mundane room look like it has a bit of edge to it, and now, there are so many checkered rugs on the market to choose from in different color options. But the best part? You don’t have to break the bank to find one, especially now that Wayfair is offering them at up to 33 percent off, thanks to their biggest sale of the year going on right now. They have just about every home category majorly discounted, so seriously, if you’re not in the market for a rug, make sure to poke around the site for a bit and take advantage of all of the deals. For now, here are a bunch of super-cheap checkered rugs that will totally upgrade the feel of any space, big or small.

Carpenter Geometric Area Rug

The best part about Wayfair rugs is that you can get the same type in different sizes to fit whatever space you’re outfitting. This rug has the simple black and white classic check look if you’re looking for a muted option.

Kral Checkered Area Rug in Ivory

This is for those who want a little bit of pattern in their life without making it the focal point of the room.

Walker Checkered Machine Woven Area Rug in Pink/Cream Shag

Add a baby pink look to the checkered trend. This is perfect for a bedroom or anywhere where maybe the furniture is a bit bolder so you want to balance it out with some softness.

Courtesy of Wayfair.

Burnt Orange Area Shag Rug

This burnt orange color is all over TikTok and looks great with a green or blue-colored couch.

Navy Checkered Area Rug

And of course, it comes in this navy blue option as well. These rugs are never on sale, especially in different colorways. It’s the perfect time to get the rug of your dreams if you’ve been thinking of giving your place a spruce.

Euron Checkered Area Rug in Black/White

The squares on this rug don’t have such a hard edge, which makes them perfect for e geometric look that’s a bit on the softer side. If your apartment has more of a hippie vibe, this is a great option.

Checkered Black/White Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

And finally, if you want more of a classic checkered rug look, this one is perfect for indoor or outdoor spaces. You can even use it as a blanket in the park. It’s totally versatile and adds just the right amount of dimension to any space.