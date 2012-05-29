Check Yourself: Style Spotlight With Lindsey Calla [Video]

http://s1.ikiwq.com/embed/2.4/embed.js
Don’t call it a comeback, gingham is a trend that always made the summer rounds.
Style icons like Jackie O have solidified this once preppy pattern as a go-to for summer trips out to the Cape, but the cool factor is taken up a notch this season with updated silhouettes and some pretty drool-worthy accessories.
Designers like Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu have put their spin on the print and have inspired even the edgiest of girls to take a stab at adding a extra dose of Americana to their wardrobes.
Check out today’s Qwiki for more inspiration!