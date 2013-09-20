Want: A Head-Turning Printed Flat That’s Under $30

What: A pointy-toe flat in a dazzling checkered print.

Why: Everyone needs a comfortable flat—real life involves walking!—and the best part about these hot steppers is that they’re versatile (black and white goes with everything) as well as eye-catching (look at that pattern!). Best of all, the price point (under $30!) makes this pair a low risk investment for folks wanting to try out printed footwear for the first time.

How: Pair these with anything from jeans to a skirt. If you’re feeling bold, try combining these flats with a striped or lace skirt for more modern look.

Pointed Toe Flats, $29.99; at Daily Look