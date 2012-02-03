Check Out These Celebrity-Designed Sneakers For Vans

Who doesn’t have a pair of classic checkered Vans in their closet? For me, Vans were a high school staple and completed every outfit I wore. I rediscovered the gems when I heard one of my favorite pretty young things, Kristen Stewart, proclaiming her love for the iconic sneaks.

It turns out Vans is actually charitable as well, and for the past three years they’ve organized the Custom Culture initiative. Essentially, students design their own Vans and are eligible to win $50,000 towards their high school arts program. As a recovering drama freak, I must say that I dig this.

In order to inspire the kids, some awesome celebrities and fashion designers paired up with Vans to design their own kicks. Click through the gallery above for a peek at the sneaks, and check out the Vans website for more information.