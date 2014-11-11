Check Out the Hermès Bag North West Painted for Kim Kardashian

‘Member last month when North West gave mom Kim Kardashian a beautiful Hermès bag for her birthday, but—we’re assuming with help from dad Kanye West—painted all over it? Well, we’re finally getting a look at the tot’s masterpiece (or sacrilege, depending on your views on expensive designer bags.)

The bag—Hermès’ Herbag model—appears to resemble standard toddler fare, artistically speaking: Primary colors, some paint splatters, and a tiny handprint.

Right after her birthday late last month, Kim talked to Us Weekly about the gift. “Kanye had a box [with an Hermes purse in it] and I opened it up and it was all painted really cool and on my computer was this message that said ‘Play’ and it was a video of my daughter sitting outside painting the purse,” she said. “I had thought it was this new artist who had painted this purse [but] it was my daughter. It was amazing.”

Maybe KimYe should think about setting their 16-month-old up with a little side business … Kim did make a big show of insisting she’d have to work for what she wants, right?

