Check Out the Hermès Bag North West Painted for Kim Kardashian

Check Out the Hermès Bag North West Painted for Kim Kardashian

‘Member last month when North West gave mom Kim Kardashian a beautiful Hermès bag for her birthday, but—we’re assuming with help from dad Kanye West—painted all over it? Well, we’re finally getting a look at the tot’s masterpiece (or sacrilege, depending on your views on expensive designer bags.)

The bag—Hermès’ Herbag model—appears to resemble standard toddler fare, artistically speaking: Primary colors, some paint splatters, and a tiny handprint.

Right after her birthday late last month, Kim talked to Us Weekly about the gift. “Kanye had a box [with an Hermes purse in it] and I opened it up and it was all painted really cool and on my computer was this message that said ‘Play’ and it was a video of my daughter sitting outside painting the purse,” she said. “I had thought it was this new artist who had painted this purse [but] it was my daughter. It was amazing.”

Maybe KimYe should think about setting their 16-month-old up with a little side business … Kim did make a big show of insisting she’d have to work for what she wants, right?

What do you think of North’s artistic endeavors? Sound off in the comments below!

 

