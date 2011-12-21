Check Out Paris Hilton’s Absurd Vanity Fair Spain Shoot

Why Paris Hilton was shot for Vanity Fair Spain is beyond me, but I’m not complaining. I’ve always had a soft spot for the wild heiress, who I suspect is really not as dumb as we have all decided she is.

She was photographed for the publication by Greg Lotus, and she appears in a variety of outrageous outfits as she gallivants in a massive gilded mansion. In one shot, she reclines on a chaise lounge, dripping in diamonds, as a young man files her nails.

I must say that I’m liking the shoot. It’s pretty much Paris in her element, which can mean only one thing: sequins and dramatic hair. Check out a behind-the-scenes video below.