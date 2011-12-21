StyleCaster
Check Out Paris Hilton’s Absurd Vanity Fair Spain Shoot

Spencer Cain
Why Paris Hilton was shot for Vanity Fair Spain is beyond me, but I’m not complaining. I’ve always had a soft spot for the wild heiress, who I suspect is really not as dumb as we have all decided she is.

She was photographed for the publication by Greg Lotus, and she appears in a variety of outrageous outfits as she gallivants in a massive gilded mansion. In one shot, she reclines on a chaise lounge, dripping in diamonds, as a young man files her nails.

I must say that I’m liking the shoot. It’s pretty much Paris in her element, which can mean only one thing: sequins and dramatic hair. Check out a behind-the-scenes video below.

