Check Out Mariah Carey’s Magical Jenny Craig Ad

When it’s announced that Mariah Carey is doing anything on television, the results are always good. Between her questionable MTV Cribs appearance where she decided to strip down on camera and hop in a bubble bath and her crazy Home Shopping Network antics, anything she touches turns to gold.

And now, the legendary diva is back. It’s clear to everyone that her weight has fluctuated dramatically over the years, but she seems to be stable and sexy following the birth of her twins. Who does she have to thank for the new look? Jenny Craig!

Growing up in the 1990s I’m no stranger to major Jenny Craig endorsements, but I haven’t seen much from the brand in a little bit. Now, they’re back in the game with Mariah behind them. Check out the results below.