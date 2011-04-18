Check Out Lindsey Wixson’s Jason Wu Prom Dress

Jason Wu seems to be the go-to guy when it comes to prom dresses for teenage models. Karlie Kloss wore a red strapless gown by the designer for her high school dance in St. Louis back in 2009, and over the weekend, Lindsey Wixson Tweeted a photo of herself in a royal blue off-the-shoulder number, custom-made by Wu for her big night in Wichita, Kansas. CNN accompanied Lindsey to follow all of the action, and correspondent Alina Cho snapped a few Twitpics of the model’s dress as well. The seventeen-year-old looked timeless, age-appropriate and all-American, so if every one of her classmates didn’t envy her already, they definitely do now.