Check Out Karlie Kloss’ Bright Orange Dior Prom Dress

18-year-old Karlie Kloss is a lot of things: the current face of Dior, Donna Karan and Oscar de la Renta for Spring 2011, an editorial mainstay in every international edition of Vogue, and the #4 model in the world, as ranked by MODELS.com. She also happens to be a high school senior, which means that she just attended her prom in St. Louis. Karlie wore a bold orange dress and flats, but she still managed to tower a good six inches above her adorable date, Gabe.

We just got word that Dior designed her gown, but considering that she wore Jason Wu to her school’s Sweetheart Dance in 2009 and Oscar de la Renta to her Homecoming dance back in November, we’re not surprised that it’s someone super fancy. (Unlike her date’s tux, which he rented from Men’s Wearhouse with a $40 off coupon, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.)

What do you think of the top model’s prom look?