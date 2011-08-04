Check Out Karl Lagerfeld’s Full Fall Collection For Macy’s!

Last night, Karl Lagerfeld‘s capsule collection for Macy’s Impulse was finally revealed in its entirety, just before it hits stores nationwide on August 31. The line truly has something for everyone — from sophisticated pieces in clean-cut, modern silhouettes to graphic tanks and tees printed with his likeness — and with prices ranging from $50 to $170, they’re a much more reasonable way to score a bit of the Kaiser than something from Chanel or Fendi.

The collection features plenty of lust-worthy pieces that are unmistakably “Karl”: high white collars, fingerless gloves, and lots of fitted faux leather and tweed. Whether you prefer Lagerfeld’s moody, rock-chic signature style or his softer side that shows a ladylike elegance, you should run to your nearest Macy’s the day this line drops before it flies out of stores.

Click through for the full collection, and be on the lookout for the Karl Lagerfeld for Impulse ad campaign that features Coco Rocha shot by the man himself in his Parisian studio.