Check Out Ivanka Trump’s New Clothing Line

Ivanka Trump is a true enigma. As the daughter of the man whose hair started it all, Mr. Donald Trump, and the glorious gold digger Ivanka Trump whose primarily known for issuing the iconic statement “Don’t get mad, get everything” during her divorce from the Don, Ivanka could’ve turned out pretty rough. Instead, she’s an Ivy League grad (what up, Penn Quakers), accomplished model and designer, andpregnant wifey of newspaper mogul Jared Kushner.

InStyle has provided us with an awesome sneak peek of what you can expect from her upcoming clothing line, launching this spring. The collection is versatile and chic. As Ivanka puts it, “It includes a broad range that goes from weekend to casual to work environment to serious glam and evening.” The line is affordable – with prices ranging from $84 to $199, and will be available at Lord & Taylor, Macy’s and more. Pretty impressive for an heiress, eh? Take a look at the sketches above and see what you can expect.