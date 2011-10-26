StyleCaster
Check Out Heidi Klum’s 2011 Halloween Costume!

Spencer Cain
Model and mogul Heidi Klum is known for her outlandish Halloween costumes and near-legendary bashes, and this year will be no exception. She’ll be throwing a huge fiesta at New York hotspot PH-D Rooftop Lounge at the Dream Hotel, and if you thought she couldn’t top last year’s psychotic cyborg superhero, you were wrong!

Us Weekly gave us a look this morning at Klum’s latest get-up (above), and I gotta say, she’s outdone herself. She looks like some sort of manic gorilla, and I couldn’t be more excited. I can’t wait to see what Seal will be wearing as well, as his “Kiss From A Rose” is literally still stuck in my head.

What do you think of Klum’s latest costume? How does it stack against last year’s?

