Check Out Gwyneth Paltrow’s Creepy Overseas Coach Campaign

Gwyneth Paltrow for Coach seems so right on paper. The actress is the personification of classic WASP-y looks, but things get a little, well, weird in the ads that just popped up on Fashionologie. For Coach’s 70th Anniversary, Paltrow was chosen as the face of the label’s Fall 2011 and Spring 2012 campaigns, but here’s the kicker: only for Asia and Europe.

Do you think this was decided by Team Paltrow or Coach? No word is out on that, but take a look at the ads to see a very smiley Gwynnie hunched over a rather bland Coach bag. Was a grey turtleneck and completely boring “suburban mom” bag the best the brand could do?

What do you think of Paltrow’s ad campaign?