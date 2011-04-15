Check Out Christopher Michael Shellis’ £140,000 Shoes

I’d like to begin this post by stating that I’m a huge fan of extravagant and wasteful spending on labels, especially when it comes to footwear. That being said, I am shocked and appalled by British jewelry designer Christopher Michael Shellis‘ most recent creation: a 140,000 pair of solid gold and diamond heels which are reportedly the most expensive shoes ever produced.

“The aim of this was to create a unique form of jewellery which you can wear on your feet. It’s a bit like if you found these on an archaeological dig in thousands of years time they would be regarded as a treasurea treasure of the feet,” explained Shellis in an interview with The Telegraph. I don’t imagine we’ll see these babies parading down Park Avenue any time soon, but they seem perfect for the trip down the steps of your trusty G-IV and across the tarmac to your new Vuitton-lined Maybach. Oh, to have oil money…

Photo via The Telegraph