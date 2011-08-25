Check Out All Of Kim Kardashian’s Wedding Dresses Here!

In case you didn’t hear, Kim Kardashian got married this weekend. It was an intimate affair, with only close family and friends in attendance, and the bride wore a dress from David’s Bridal. Oh wait… just kidding.

The over-the-top “fairytale wedding” was attended by hundreds of celebrity guests, and we can all feel like a part of the party when it airs in a FOUR HOUR special on E!October 9th and 10th. Until then, People has everything you want to see — namely, the three custom Vera Wang gowns Kim wore (thanks to Fashionista for doing the dirty work).

The tulle skirts, basque waists, and Chantilly lace applique were a little tacky in my opinion, but hey, it’s her wedding! Also, if I were getting married, perhaps I would keep my cleavage a little more under control, but again, it was her special day. She looked like a princess as she walked down the aisle in her $2.5 millionLorraine Schwartz headpiece, and I wish her and NBA star hubby Kris Humphries the best.

That said, Daily Mail has provided shots of some of the other guests, and oh boy, it’s not pretty. Apparently Kim’s mother Kris Jenner opted to wear a bow-detailed dress, also designed by Vera, that caused her to resemble a cupcake. Lindsay Lohan wore the same Alice Temperley gown that Pippa Middleton infamously donned at the Royal Wedding reception. Clearly, she also got the memo that cleavage was king at these nuptials.

Now, tell us what you think. Which gown gets your approval? Was Kim’s big day worth all the hype (and the $1.5 mil People paid for the pics), or should we leave the fairytale weddings to the Brits?

