Check Out The Alexa Chung Styled Preview of Percival’s Line

British brandPercival has just released a preview of their upcoming collection, and it looks like there’s something for everyone. The video walks us through their latest lookbook, which basically features some hot Brits gallivanting around a field, and eventually configuring a large, burning stick figure. Ah, just another day across the pond…
I have to say, the clothes are simple and adorable. This is a great line of basics, and it doesn’t hurt that the girls in the video are styled by my ultimate obsession, Alexa Chung.