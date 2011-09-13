Check Out The Alexa Chung Styled Preview of Percival’s Line

British brandPercival has just released a preview of their upcoming collection, and it looks like there’s something for everyone. The video walks us through their latest lookbook, which basically features some hot Brits gallivanting around a field, and eventually configuring a large, burning stick figure. Ah, just another day across the pond…

I have to say, the clothes are simple and adorable. This is a great line of basics, and it doesn’t hurt that the girls in the video are styled by my ultimate obsession, Alexa Chung.

Percival AW11 Fashion Film from Percival Menswear on Vimeo.