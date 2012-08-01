Check Out Nicki Minaj, Sky Ferreira & Jeremy Scott’s Adidas Campaign

Adidas is back with their latest ad campaign, and this one’s a bit of a doozy. It’s called “All Originals Represent,” and it stars hip hop chanteuse Nicki Minaj, Adidas designer Jeremy Scott, Sky Ferreira and Big Sean, who you know from his annoying but incredibly catchy song “Dance (Ass).”

Anyway, we’re not sure what any of these people have to do with sports, but lately Adidas has been straying from their athletic image so this isn’t totally surprising. Another important cameo in the video is SoHo hotspot La Esquina, where Jeremy and Nicki are seen flouncing about.

Watch the video above and let us know what you think!