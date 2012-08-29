Check Out the Cover of Pippa Middleton’s Party Planning Book

Pippa Middleton has been keeping a fairly low profile as of late, after being photographed in an Audi convertible next to a friend who pointed a pistol at approaching paparazzi. We can only imagine the text correspondence between Pippa and her sister Kate following the incident. (Damn it, Pippa! You’re NOT coming to the Labor Day party at the palace!)

Anyway, Pippa’s back in the press thanks to the upcoming release of Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends, a hefty 400-page tome dedicated to partying. As you can see in the cover above (snagged by People), Kate and Pippa are seen relaxing on the beach, biking and generally just celebrating life. There’s also a picture of a rather scrumptious looking watermelon salad.

Considering all Pippa seems to do is go out with her friends, go on vacation, and drink, who better to write a book about entertaining? Additionally, her family’s company Party Pieces specializes in event planning, so we’re sure her parents were more than happy to help her when she had writer’s block. Celebrate goes on sale on October 30 for a retail price of $50, which is a small price to pay to live like a Middleton.