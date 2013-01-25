StyleCaster
Check Out The Bizarre Earrings In Mugler's Pre-Fall 2013 Collection

Check Out The Bizarre Earrings In Mugler's Pre-Fall 2013 Collection

Liz Doupnik
Check Out The Bizarre Earrings In Mugler’s Pre-Fall 2013 Collection
The current Pre-Fall collections have totally blown us away. From the completely wearable to the completely covetable, there’s been something to satisfy every fashion lover. The latest collection to speed our heartbeat: Nicola Formichetti for Mugler. For starters, the sweaters are absolutely genius, and fact they’re paired with intricately-cut skirts achieve a cool architectural appeal.

The item that distracted struck us the most, however, were the strange bulbous silver ear bud-style earrings. It’s hard to tell if they’re actually attached to the ear or stuck in like a pair trusty headphones. In any case, we’re oddly fascinated—and delighted to actually see something totally original in a campaign.

Check out pics above and let us know: Do you think the earrings are cool or crazy? 

1 of 8

A look from Mugler's Pre-Fall 2013 collection.

Photo: Courtesy Image/

A look from Mugler's Pre-Fall 2013 collection.

Photo: Courtesy Image/

A look from Mugler's Pre-Fall 2013 collection.

Photo: Courtesy Image/

A look from Mugler's Pre-Fall 2013 collection.

Photo: Courtesy Image/

A look from Mugler's Pre-Fall 2013 collection.

Photo: Courtesy Image/

A look from Mugler's Pre-Fall 2013 collection.

Photo: Courtesy Image/

A look from Mugler's Pre-Fall 2013 collection.

Photo: Courtesy Image/

A look from Mugler's Pre-Fall 2013 collection.

Photo: Courtesy Image/

