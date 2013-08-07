Cheat Sheet: How To Pair Beer and Food

Pairing wine and food has been an art form for quite some time now, but increasingly sommeliers in trendy restaurants are also placing a focus on beer and food pairings. We know the basic rules for wine (like that delicate wines go well with fish) but beer pairings remain somewhat of a mystery. Luckily the newly launched The Savory, a totally addictive new cocktail and food site, has broken it down for us. So now we know to pair wheat beers and lobster, for instance. See below for the complete cheat sheet.

