20 Cheap Wedding Favors Your Guests Will Love

The sheer amount of things you’re told you just *have* to purchase for your dream wedding is outrageous: Never mind dropping loads of cash on your dress, the venue, flowers, and the photographer—you still have tiny details like RSVP cards, place settings, and wedding favors to worry about. And while we’re not suggesting you ditch your dream venue to save a little cash, there are ways to stay within budget without sacrificing something you love. Case in point: wedding favors. Luckily, there are a ton of cheap wedding favors on the web that your guests will love (and so will your wallet).
From personalized soaps your guests will actually use after your big day to small fans that’ll totally fit in during any summer wedding, it’s easier than you think to get creative with your wedding favors and stick to your tight budget. See 20 of our favorite affordable wedding favor ideas below!
100 Mini Wedding Favor Soaps, $110; at Etsy
Set of 10 Wedding Favor Sunglasses, $16; at Etsy
40 Personalized Sandalwood Fan Favors, $53; at Etsy
Set of 12 Wedding Can Cooler, $35; at Etsy
Set of 12 Soy Candle Wedding Favors, $54; at Etsy
Succulent Wedding Favors, $3/each; at Etsy
Let Love Grow Custom Seed Wedding Favors, $50; at Etsy
Wedding Matches Set of 50, $30; at Etsy
Mint to Be Wedding Favors Set of 24, $44; at Etsy
S'mores Wedding Favors, $18; at Etsy
Take a Shot Wedding Favors, $55; at Etsy
Wedding Cookie Bags, $6+; at Etsy
Herbal Tea Wedding Favor, $3; at Etsy
50 Pack Confetti Wedding Favor, $40; at Etsy
We Tied The Know Wedding Pretzel Bag, $5; at Etsy
Wedding Favor Snacks, $7; at Etsy
Set of 50 Wedding Favors, $149; at Etsy
Personalized For Richer or For Poorer Wedding Favor, $3; at Etsy
Personalized Tattoo Wedding Favor, $70+; at Etsy
Rustic Bridal Favor Set of 16, $19; at Etsy