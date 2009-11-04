Cheap Ways To Start An Exercise Routine

Things that that take 21 days: breaking in shoes, adhering to a diet, and apparently, forming any habit. As discovered by Dr. Maxwell Maltz, our brains will not take on new data for change of habit unless it’s repeated for exactly that many days in a row. If you think about it, that can be a hefty challenge, but definitely an essential lifestyle choice when it comes to health and exercise. Most of us think about starting an exercise routine, but end up making excuses, like “life is too busy to add an extra step to the day” and/or “gym memberships are just way to expensive.” To make things easy for you, we’ve devised a plan full of cheap and obvious exercises to start and eventually stick to a weekly regimented schedule! Remember, it only takes 21 days to form a habit; are you up for the challenge?

Finding a time to carve out of your day for exercise can be half the battle. Ask yourself: are you a morning person or a night owl? If you’re a morning person, then make it a priority to get up earlier or use your lunch hour; if you’re a night owl, then pick a time after work. You’ll need at least 30 to 45 minutes for a sound workout. Try these exercises to alternate into your new daily routine:

Walking/ jogging: If it’s nice outside, take advantage of a nearby park. If the weather has other plans, take “laps” around your apartment cleaning up as you go. Jogging in place is always an alternative, but If you have a flight of stairs that’s even better! This is good for toning your legs and provides low impact aerobic exercise.

Jumping Jacks: Another great cardio exercise and warm-up that’s fun to do!

Squats: A wonderful exercise for your legs and butt! Try sitting and standing up again, using a regular household chair.

Dancing: You’re lying if you can’t admit to dancing around in your underwear to your favorite tunes while home alone…Well it’s considered exercise, so keep doing it.

Lunges: Lunge in place or walk around your home lunging.

Crunches/sit-ups: Do these at home on a carpeted floor or while in the park after a walk or jog.

Push-ups: To strengthen and tone your arms, you can do these easily at home without any equipment.

Videos: Need more direction? Buy or rent some DVDs to keep around the house. Try Physique 57 or Method by famous celeb trainer Tracy Anderson.

Still skeptical? Well, you shouldn’t be, and we’ll tell you exactly why! For one, exercise, as you know, releases natural endorphins –meaning you’ll notice a happier and healthier you almost immediately. Also, the holiday season is right around the corner so forming a healthy habit leading up to the mass amounts of food you know you’re going to consume is perfect. Plus, there is no equipment is required. It only takes 21 days–we know you can do it.