12 Cheap (But Cool!) Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him

When it comes to any gift-giving holiday—especially Valentine’s Day—choosing a gift for your loved one can be stressful, annoying and just plain difficult.
It can be pressing to try and find a gift for your guy that is useful, exciting and thoughtful and agrees with your wallet.
Luckily, we’ve totally come to your rescue and come up with a list of 12 things that are affordable for you and appealing to your man!
Varsity Jacket: Keep your man warm this February with a new varsity jacket (that you can totally "borrow"). Classic Varsity Jacket; $24.80 at Forever 21
Spotify Subscription: No one likes paying for music, but for only $9.99/month you're beau can enjoy any song, anywhere thought Spotify. Spotify Premium Subscription; $9.99 month at Spotify.com
Sports Tickets: To many guys, there's nothing like kicking it back with their girl watching a game with a beer in hand. Make this a 3D experience with your guy and take him to see his favorite sports team. (This is a perfect excuse for you to buy that Brooklyn Nets jersey you've been wanting to embrace your inner Beyonce.) Discounted tickets and packages available at Ticketmaster.com
Graphic Tee: Guys can be way more simple to shop for than you think and graphic tees are the easiest item to win with. They can be dressed up or dressed down, so your dude will have unlimited options for wearing. Brooklyn's Finest Graphic Tee; $15.80 at Forever 21
Shave Lotion: Give your man a taste of luxury with this Prada after shave lotion so he'll be left with a smooth face and an expensive feeling. Prada Luna Rossa After Shave Lotion; $55 at Nordstrom
Valentine's Day Coupon Book: For a super personal V-Day gift, reward your guy with a customized coupon book. You can include anything you want from a night on the town to remote privileges for the night. Printable Valentine's Day Coupon Book Instant Download; $4.25 at Etsy.com
Watch: Now he'll never have an excuse as to why he's late to dinner! Everday Chrono Watch; $14.80 at Forever 21
Men's Birchbox Subscription: Many guys don't want to use their hard-earned money on skin/hair/face products, so this monthly men's beauty box will help them smelling and looking fresh even when they're too lazy to. Birchbox Mens Subscription; $10/month at Birchbox
Converse: No guy should have to go without a cool pair of Chucks that he can get dirty in. Converse All Star Sneakers; $55 at Converse
Concert Tickets: Grab your man and his friends and head on over to see your guy's favorite band live in concert! Check out Ticketmaster for discounted tickets for packages.
Backpack: Help him get organzied for the semester with a new backpack. Instead of a typical colored backpack, go with a cool print like this camo pattern. Herschel Settlement Backpack in Woodland Camo; $49.99 at Herschel
Beanie: Help him keep warm and stylish with a new hat. (And you can keep it manly with this Budweiser beanie!) Budweiser Beanie; $29.99 at Urban Outfitters