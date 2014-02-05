12 Cheap (But Cool!) Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him

When it comes to any gift-giving holiday—especially Valentine’s Day—choosing a gift for your loved one can be stressful, annoying and just plain difficult.

MORE: 40 Genius Valentine’s Day Ideas From Pinterest



It can be pressing to try and find a gift for your guy that is useful, exciting and thoughtful and agrees with your wallet.

Luckily, we’ve totally come to your rescue and come up with a list of 12 things that are affordable for you and appealing to your man!