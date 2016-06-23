StyleCaster
30 Amazing Things to Buy From IKEA Right Now For Under $200

30 Start slideshow

No one’s going to argue that IKEA isn’t basic—but the Swedish furniture giant does simple, minimalist, and (most importantly) affordable better than pretty much any other retailer out there. That’s why you’ll see the same light-gray IKEA couch in every setting from an airy living room on your go-to design blog to college grads’ first real-life apartment. It’s accessible for everyone, and it works with all budgets, styles, and tastes.

Given the store’s mass appeal, it’s no shocker that it currently sells about 12,000 items according to its website, which include everything from lighting and bedding to big-ticket items like sinks and fridges. To help you navigate this beast of a brand, we’ve selected our top 30 picks to buy right now—and they’re all under $200, to boot.

1 of 30

Hektar Pendant Lamp in Bronze, $49.99

Tobias Chair, in Lilac Chrome Plated, $79

Vilmar Chair, Stripe Black Chrome Plated, $39

Hansakogg Table Lamp, $49.99

Stockholm Mirror with Walnut Veneer, $99.99

Viktigt Rattan Chair, $39

Sanderum High Pile Rug in White and Gray, $129

Ekero Chair, $149

Lovbacken Side Table, $59.99

Tejn Faux Sheepskin in White, $12.99

Hektar Floor Lamp in Dark Gray, $49.99

Poang Chair, $109

Tillfalle Coffee Table, $119

Doftranka Cushion Cover in White Multicolor, $4

Sensuell 4-Piece Cookware Set with 25-Year Warranty, $129

Strandmon Ottoman, $89

Fabrikor Glass-Door Cabinet, $199

Alseda Stool, $29.99

Glodande Cushion Cover in Assorted Patterns, $8

Raskog Utility Cart, $29.99

Adde Chair, $12.50

Giltig Glass, $2.99

Nornas Bookcase, $159

Tillfalle Stool, $99

Glenn Bar Stool, Black and Chrome Plated, $79.99

Viktigt Chopping Board, $16.99

Andlig 3-Piece Knife Set, $5.99

Raskog Bar Stool in Blue, $34.99

Billsta Bar Table, $139

Fyresdal Daybed Frame, $189

