30 Amazing Things to Buy From IKEA Right Now For Under $200

No one’s going to argue that IKEA isn’t basic—but the Swedish furniture giant does simple, minimalist, and (most importantly) affordable better than pretty much any other retailer out there. That’s why you’ll see the same light-gray IKEA couch in every setting from an airy living room on your go-to design blog to college grads’ first real-life apartment. It’s accessible for everyone, and it works with all budgets, styles, and tastes.

Given the store’s mass appeal, it’s no shocker that it currently sells about 12,000 items according to its website, which include everything from lighting and bedding to big-ticket items like sinks and fridges. To help you navigate this beast of a brand, we’ve selected our top 30 picks to buy right now—and they’re all under $200, to boot.