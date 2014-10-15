10 Cheap Sweater Dresses That Look Anything But

From Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row’s Fall 2014 collection, to Miranda Kerr’s effortless street style, sweater dresses are everywhere this season, but if you’ve browsed your favorite department store recently on the hunt for the perfect sweater dress, you’ll probably have found that they’re not always that affordable. Enter the wonderful world of cheap sweater dresses—that look anything but.

We’ve searched high and low for some great options, all under $150, so you can get on trend without breaking the bank. Scroll through the gallery above for 10 cheap sweater dresses that look seriously luxe!