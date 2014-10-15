StyleCaster
10 Cheap Sweater Dresses That Look Anything But

Leah Bourne
by
From Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row’s Fall 2014 collection, to Miranda Kerr’s effortless street style, sweater dresses are everywhere this season, but if you’ve browsed your favorite department store recently on the hunt for the perfect sweater dress, you’ll probably have found that they’re not always that affordable. Enter the wonderful world of cheap sweater dresses—that look anything but.

We’ve searched high and low for some great options, all under $150, so you can get on trend without breaking the bank. Scroll through the gallery above for 10 cheap sweater dresses that look seriously luxe!

H&M cable-knit dress ($99; available at H&M). 

Topshop dip dye dress ($110; available at Topshop). 

Joe Fresh Melange knit sweater dress in red ($49; availabe at Joe Fresh).

French Connection Autumn Chopin knit dress ($148; available at French Connection). 

Zara ribbed v-neck dress ($79.90; available at Zara). 

Gap stripe sweater dress ($64.95; available at Gap). 

Athleta Sochi sweater dress in port wine ($138; available at Athleta). 

H&M textured knit dress ($39.95; available at H&M). 

Topshop roll neck sweater dress ($90; available at Topshop). 

Zara high-neck straight dress ($79.90; available at Zara). 

