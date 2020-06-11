50 Dresses Under $50 That Serve Major Summer Goddess Vibes

Scroll To See More Images

Here comes the sun, y’all! Summer is basically in full swing now, so it’s time to take advantage of what the season has to offer in terms of summer clothes and accessories. First on our list is stocking up on cute and cheap summer dresses, so we can embrace the warm (OK, hot) weather and feel the sun on our skin (after applying some sunscreen, of course). Summer dresses are a quintessential part of any warm weather wardrobe, so if your closet needs a quick refresh for the season, we’re here to act as your personal sundress, maxi dress, mini dress—You get the idea.—shopper.

You can never have too many dresses in your closet—especially when they’re all adorable and under $50. Summer dresses are an easy and breezy way to welcome summer while staying effortlessly stylish. Of course, there are classic summer dress styles that everyone needs in their lives—but there are also myriad kitschy or trendy styles that you should totally try out this year. 2020 is the year to embrace our own style, try new looks and step out of our comfort zone. Can some inexpensive summer dresses really help with all that? Yes. Yes they can.

We’ve rounded up 50 summer dresses under $50 that are perfect enhancements to your summer wardrobe. From classic minis to fun and quirky maxis—and everything in between—there are plenty of options for you to both stick with something that you’ll wear for years to come and experiment with trendy styles. So get shopping, because you’re going to want to embrace that warm weather ASAP.

1. Smock Detail Dress

You can never go wrong with a cute polka dot dress, right? Pair this frock with sneakers for a cool street style vibe or with heels for an easy summer party look.

2. Floral Tiered Dress

Tiered dresses are a huge trend this summer, and this yellow iteration is too cute to pass up. Bright and sunny—just like the season!

3. Poplin Flounce Mini Dress

Of course, no summer dress round-up is complete without a white mini. The possibilities are endless with this poplin flounce dress, so go ahead and pair it with your boldest accessories.

4. Scallop Babydoll Mini Dress

Hello, gingham! Summer’s favorite pattern is at it again with this tiered mini dress from Urban Outfitters. Thrown on some colorful sunnies, and you’re good to go.

5. Button Front Mini Dress

Stripes are a no-brainer for summer, and this button-front dress is a fun and flirty option. Wear it with some cute sandals or chunky sneakers for an easy warm weather ensemble.

6. T-Shirt Dress

The best part about the t-shirt dress is its versatility. You can elevate it with fun jewelry and strappy sandals or keep it simple with a pair of sneakers.

7. Floral Off The Shoulder Dress

Show off those shoulders this summer with a gorgeous floral off-the-shoulder dress. This Lisa Marie Fernandez pink frock is the perfect color for the season.

8. Floral Print Maxi

This dress gives us major beach vibes. With bright colors and fun florals, you’re going to end up wearing this cute maxi dress every day this summer.

9. Cowl Neck Slip Dress

Let’s slip into something a little sexier, shall we? You’ll have legs for days in this cowl neck mini slip dress—not to mention the light pink is perfect for summer.

10. Jacquard Weave Kaftan

Talk about summer goddess vibes. This purple jacquard weave kaftan will have you feeling yourself all summer long.

11. Ribbed Bodycon Mini Dress

If you’re looking for something that’s tight, short and oh-so-cute, this mini bodycon dress is a great summer option. Prepare to turn some heads in this little number.

12. Tiered Off The Shoulder Mini Dress

This tiered mini dress feels like sitting by the beach watching the sunset, sipping a cocktail and breathing in the summer air.

13. Tank Waisted Maxi Dress

Treat yourself to this simple black and white maxi dress this summer. Pair it with a denim jacket and sandals or heels and some statement earrings!

14. High-Low Swing Dress

Every wardrobe needs a little black dress, and this high-low swing dress from Lane Bryant is an ideal situation. It can be easily dressed up or down for hanging with your BFFs or a night on the town.

15. Polka Dot Midi Dress

You can never have too many polka dots or tiered dresses. You’re definitely going to see tiered frocks everywhere this summer, so go ahead and snag a few for yourself.

16. Button Down Dress

Anyone else sitting here swooning over the ruffle trim at the bottom of this Who Wore What dress? It’s the details that make the outfit, baby.

17. V-Neck Wrap Dress

Patchwork meets bohemian vibes with this pretty wrap dress. It’s just waiting to be paired with some strappy sandals and oversized sunnies this summer.

18. Floral Print Dress

This green floral dress will make you feel one with nature this summer. Plus, the ruffle detail on the front is seriously too, too cute.

19. Paisley Ruffled Mini Dress

Get ready to stun this summer in a yellow ruffled mini dress to rival all others. Grab your favorite straw bag, some heels and a bright lipstick, and you’re good to go.

20. Boho Party Dress

Perfect for twirling—and posing for Instagram photos—this red floral mini dress is a must-have this summer.

21. Ruffle Trim Dress

We’re all about the ruffles this summer, folks—and this red floral dress features the prettiest ruffle details you’re sure to love all season long.

22. Tie Detail Jersey Dress

Of course, every wardrobe needs an animal print dress for summer. This simple-but-effective frock is perfect for pairing with on-trend neon or classic neutral accessories.

23. Tie-Dye Dress

It’s no secret that tie-dye is huge for summer, so do yourself a favor and snag this tie-dye maxi dress.

24. Short Sleeve Maxi Dress

Can’t you just picture yourself wearing this yellow maxi dress while having a luxurious summer picnic in the park complete with champagne? Ugh, how dreamy.

25. Swing Sundress

You can never have too many floral dresses, so go ahead and treat yourself to this swing sundress from Uni Clau. The deep blues are reminiscent of the ocean, and we love it.

26. A-Line Dress

Yellow is the color of the summer, y’all, so get with it. Snag this pretty yellow floral number and watch the compliments roll in.

27. Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

Since—as we said—yellow is the color of the summer, it won’t hurt to stock up on a few different variations. This mustard yellow maxi dress is a gorgeous pick.

28. Tropical Floral Maxi Dress

For days when you just want to feel like you’re at the beach, this tropical floral maxi dress is the way to go.

29. Bohemian Maxi Dress

The hi-low details? The gorgeous green florals? The wrap dress style? This bohemian maxi dress truly has it all for summer.

30. Sleeveless A-Line Dress

You’re sure to be the life of the party in this pretty pink dress from Simply Couture. It’s practically made for tearing up the dance floor.

31. Pleated Tank Dress

Pleats on pleats on pleats. This blue pleated dress is a summery dream, and we’re adding it to cart immediately.

32. Daisy Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

OK, can we talk about the subtle daisy print on this Forever 21 mini dress? That detail and the puff sleeves make this frock a must-wear.

33. Floral V-Neck Dress

Treat yourself to some beach-ready vibes with this flow-y v-neck dress. It’ll transport you to a tropical vacation where all you have to do is relax.

34. Ruffle Cami Dress

This ruffle cami dress is seriously flirty—and we love it. Give them the cold shoulder with this red hot frock this summer.

35. Leopard Print Dress

Animal prints are practically neutrals at this point, so do yourself a favor and stock up. This leopard print mini dress is a great starting point!

36. Shift Dress

If you’re a fan of pattern mixing, you’ll love this chic shift dress from Urban CoCo. With bright colors and fun prints, it’s a summery must-shop.

37. Halter Mini Dress

A halter top, v-neck, tiers—This summer dress has it all. Pair it with some classic low-top sneakers for a fun and easy warm weather look.

38. Beach Tunic Dress

Your LBD just got a very summery upgrade. Wear this black and floral frock to the beach, out to lunch or just hanging in the backyard.

39. Check Please Shirt Dress

We’ll take our check—in the form of a seriously cute dress. This check-covered mini is a must-have for any chic summer wardrobe.

40. T-Shirt Dress

This simple striped t-shirt dress is made even cuter with the addition of ruffle sleeve edges. Elevate it with some statement jewelry or keep it casual with your favorite pair of sneakers.

41. Jersey Dress

You can’t go wrong with a simple jersey midi dress. Worn with statement sneakers or classic slide sandals, it’s a can’t-miss.

42. Overall Winner Denim Dress

You didn’t think we’d round up 50 summer dresses without including a denim dress, did you? This mini denim dress can be worn as-is for summer and then transition into fall with a turtleneck and tights.

43. Floral Print Mini Dress

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: You can never have too many floral dresses. This blue and green mini is a perfect inexpensive addition to your summer wardrobe.

44. Chiffon Dress

Your hot girl summer awaits you—all you have to do is wear this hot pink maxi dress. Pair it with heels, sneakers or sandals. You can’t go wrong.

45. Button Down Dress

For a cute and casual vibe, try this button down dress in a deep red hue. It’s simple enough to wear all the time, but adorable enough that you’ll want to wear it all the time.

46. Boho Beach Dress

Color us obsessed with this bohemian dress. If you’re looking for an easy and cute summer look, this is it.

47. Garden Strolls Dress

Take a walk in the garden while looking like a garden. This green floral dress is a summer must-have, and you’re sure to get plenty of use out of it this season.

48. Ruffle Mini Dress

While brown is often reserved for fall and winter, the color gets a summery look with this ruffle mini dress from Urban Outfitters.

49. Ruffle Swing Dress

It’s mint to be with this minty green dress. The ruffle sleeves add a bit of flare, while the color gives you a major bright pop.

50. Wrap Swing Dress

Summery florals, on-trend yellow and a wrap style? This wrap swing dress is about to become a staple in your summer wardrobe.

