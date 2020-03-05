StyleCaster
21 Zara Tops That Nail This Season’s Statement Sleeve Trend

21 Zara Tops That Nail This Season's Statement Sleeve Trend

Bella Gerard
21 Zara Tops That Nail This Season’s Statement Sleeve Trend
Photo: Zara. Art: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Y’all I’m on the HUNT for some cheap spring tops, and I’m happy to report that my local Zara is overflowing with blouses and crop tops galore, all featuring the season’s biggest trend: statement sleeves. Be they oversized and exaggerated, puffy and feminine or frilly and ruffled, sleeves that stand out are a huge trend for spring and summer, and I’ll be damned if I don’t fill my closet with all my sleeve-related fantasies! I deserve this!
If the idea of a bold sleeve scares you, fear not. While you can absolutely turn up in a funky pattern, unique silhouette, and dramatic sleeve, there are ways to rock the trend that are a bit more, well, turned-down. Zara has a ton of gorgeous, crisp white blouses that are basically the mullets of office shirts: business in the bodice, party on the sleeves. Pair them with dark-wash denim or your go-to work trousers for a professional fit that’s still fun. Or, go wild with a more adventurous take and let the compliments roll in.
The best part about Zara’s statement-sleeved beauties in particular? They’re all under $50! A quick scroll through their website yields tons of lust-worthy options, so I decided to gather up a few of my faves below to tempt you. I don’t want to rock this trend alone! If statement sleeves are right up your alley, you’ve come to the right place, and if you aren’t convinced it’s a look worth trying, read on and prepare to be swayed.

Voluminous Textured Blouse, $49.90

zara spring top white

Zara

Let’s start off with a crisp white button-up with floaty sleeves, shall we?

Flowy Blouse, $39.90

zara spring top yellow

Zara

This sunny yellow will be HUGE for spring and summer, calling it now.

Printed Blouse With Knot, $49.90

zara spring top print

Zara

The knotted detail on this patterned blouse really cinches in the waist. So chic!

Ruffled Taffeta Blouse, $39.90

zara spring top pink

Zara

This is basically me in blouse form, just FYI.

Embroidered Poplin Top, $49.90

zara spring top white

Zara

Pirates of the Caribbean, but make it fashion.

Printed Organza Blouse, $39.90

zara spring top sheer

Zara

The best statement sleeves are sheer statement sleeves. It’s a well-known fact.

Ballooned Crop Top, $39.90

zara spring top white

Zara

For a more modest take on a crop top, I present this blouse-y, billowy dream of a shirt.

Voluminous Sleeve Floral Blouse, $39.90

zara spring top print

Zara

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. Florals with a statement sleeve? Actually groundbreaking.

Ruffled Blouse, $49.90

zara spring top white

Zara

While I love a free-flowing sleeve as much as the next gal, that gathered wrist really enhances the volume.

Polka Dot Print Blouse, $39.90

zara spring top green

Zara

I’m very into this bold color/bold print/bold sleeve combination. It’s, well, bold.

Embroidered Top, $39.90

zara spring top black

Zara

If a white blouse isn’t your thing, you can totally rock black in spring and summer. The sweet embroidery keeps this blouse from looking too wintery!

Combination Oversized Poplin Shirt, $49.90

zara spring top white

Zara

The oversized silhouette contrasted by the sweet eyelet sleeve detail? Talk about opposites attract.

Crochet Collar Shirt, 39.90

zara spring top blue

Zara

This is the office-appropriate statement sleeve of your dreams. Bonus points for that breathtaking collar detail.

Balloon Sleeve Jacquard Top, $49.90

zara spring top print

Zara

Now, THIS is puffy sleeve goals. Pro tip: if bold patterns scare you, seek them out in neutral tones. This is a great Exhibit A.

Embroidered Poplin Shirt, $35.90

zara spring top white

Zara

Catch me in this little number the second the sun comes out. Love those voluminous short sleeves!

Flowy Printed Shirt, $39.90

zara spring top print

Zara

The print is so ’70s, but the statement sleeve? So 2020.

Ruffled Textured Top, $39.90

zara spring top white

Zara

How to make a statement while wearing white? It’s all about texture, baby.

Stretchy Top, $49.90

zara spring top green

Zara

This sea green shade speaks to me. I’m designing my entire spring wardrobe aesthetic around it, in fact.

Animal Print Blouse, $49.90

zara spring top print

Zara

Animal prints are a year-round staple, and this black-and-white take with a statement shoulder is simply too good.

Voluminous Poplin Top, $39.90

zara spring top white

Zara

Be still, my heart. This is the PERFECT spring happy hour blouse.

Gingham Top, $39.90

zara spring top yellow

Zara

A golden gingham? A statement sleeve? A cropped waistline? You’re killing me, Zara. 10s across the board.

