21 Zara Tops That Nail This Season’s Statement Sleeve Trend

Y’all I’m on the HUNT for some cheap spring tops, and I’m happy to report that my local Zara is overflowing with blouses and crop tops galore, all featuring the season’s biggest trend: statement sleeves. Be they oversized and exaggerated, puffy and feminine or frilly and ruffled, sleeves that stand out are a huge trend for spring and summer, and I’ll be damned if I don’t fill my closet with all my sleeve-related fantasies! I deserve this!

If the idea of a bold sleeve scares you, fear not. While you can absolutely turn up in a funky pattern, unique silhouette, and dramatic sleeve, there are ways to rock the trend that are a bit more, well, turned-down. Zara has a ton of gorgeous, crisp white blouses that are basically the mullets of office shirts: business in the bodice, party on the sleeves. Pair them with dark-wash denim or your go-to work trousers for a professional fit that’s still fun. Or, go wild with a more adventurous take and let the compliments roll in.

The best part about Zara’s statement-sleeved beauties in particular? They’re all under $50! A quick scroll through their website yields tons of lust-worthy options, so I decided to gather up a few of my faves below to tempt you. I don’t want to rock this trend alone! If statement sleeves are right up your alley, you’ve come to the right place, and if you aren’t convinced it’s a look worth trying, read on and prepare to be swayed.

Voluminous Textured Blouse, $49.90

Let’s start off with a crisp white button-up with floaty sleeves, shall we?

Flowy Blouse, $39.90

This sunny yellow will be HUGE for spring and summer, calling it now.

Printed Blouse With Knot, $49.90

The knotted detail on this patterned blouse really cinches in the waist. So chic!

Ruffled Taffeta Blouse, $39.90

This is basically me in blouse form, just FYI.

Embroidered Poplin Top, $49.90

Pirates of the Caribbean, but make it fashion.

Printed Organza Blouse, $39.90

The best statement sleeves are sheer statement sleeves. It’s a well-known fact.

Ballooned Crop Top, $39.90

For a more modest take on a crop top, I present this blouse-y, billowy dream of a shirt.

Voluminous Sleeve Floral Blouse, $39.90

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. Florals with a statement sleeve? Actually groundbreaking.

Ruffled Blouse, $49.90

While I love a free-flowing sleeve as much as the next gal, that gathered wrist really enhances the volume.

Polka Dot Print Blouse, $39.90

I’m very into this bold color/bold print/bold sleeve combination. It’s, well, bold.

Embroidered Top, $39.90

If a white blouse isn’t your thing, you can totally rock black in spring and summer. The sweet embroidery keeps this blouse from looking too wintery!

Combination Oversized Poplin Shirt, $49.90

The oversized silhouette contrasted by the sweet eyelet sleeve detail? Talk about opposites attract.

Crochet Collar Shirt, 39.90

This is the office-appropriate statement sleeve of your dreams. Bonus points for that breathtaking collar detail.

Balloon Sleeve Jacquard Top, $49.90

Now, THIS is puffy sleeve goals. Pro tip: if bold patterns scare you, seek them out in neutral tones. This is a great Exhibit A.

Embroidered Poplin Shirt, $35.90

Catch me in this little number the second the sun comes out. Love those voluminous short sleeves!

Flowy Printed Shirt, $39.90

The print is so ’70s, but the statement sleeve? So 2020.

Ruffled Textured Top, $39.90

How to make a statement while wearing white? It’s all about texture, baby.

Stretchy Top, $49.90

This sea green shade speaks to me. I’m designing my entire spring wardrobe aesthetic around it, in fact.

Animal Print Blouse, $49.90

Animal prints are a year-round staple, and this black-and-white take with a statement shoulder is simply too good.

Voluminous Poplin Top, $39.90

Be still, my heart. This is the PERFECT spring happy hour blouse.

Gingham Top, $39.90

A golden gingham? A statement sleeve? A cropped waistline? You’re killing me, Zara. 10s across the board.

