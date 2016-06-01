10 Easy, Affordable Ways to Chic Up Any Outdoor Space

If you’re lucky enough to have outdoor space where you live—however tiny—it’s time to do it up right! No more leftover Christmas lights and makeshift seating (no, a pillow doesn’t count).

Styling your patio, porch, or balcony does not mean breaking the bank. We found 10 beautifully decorated outdoor spaces, along with affordable-yet-chic shoppable pieces that emulate similar looks. Check them out here, and get inspired to update your own spot.