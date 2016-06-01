10 Easy, Affordable Ways to Chic Up Any Outdoor Space

If you’re lucky enough to have outdoor space where you live—however tiny—it’s time to do it up right! No more leftover Christmas lights and makeshift seating (no, a pillow doesn’t count).
Styling your patio, porch, or balcony does not mean breaking the bank. We found 10 beautifully decorated outdoor spaces, along with affordable-yet-chic shoppable pieces that emulate similar looks. Check them out here, and get inspired to update your own spot.
A low rattan stool is great for kicking your feet up or just bringing a natural touch to a walled-in patio like this one (along with plenty of hanging plants).
Photo: The Tiny Canal Cottage
This ultra-affordable banana-fiber stool will do the trick.
Alseda stool, $30; at Ikea
Neutral furniture and accessories—including well-placed lighting—makes this outdoor area feel cozy.
Photo: Nuevo Estilo
Get a similarly intimate look with these basket lanterns.
Solar Basket Lantern, $7; at Clas Ohslon
A cube pouf ottoman, among other soft-colored and textured touches, makes this deck feel homey.
Photo: Style at Home
This outdoor pouf will go with everything, and is upholstered in recycled, UV-protected fabric.
Harbor Outdoor Pouf, $59; at Joss and Main
A modern, minimalist white stool that doubles as a side table is both chic and practical.
Photo: Trex
This simple stool has a removable top so you can use it as storage.
Haste Stool in white, $36; at LexMod
Gold accents bring an ornate, luxe feel to this patio—a rare quality for an outdoor space.
Photo: WedLuxe
This gold-printed pillow, upholstered in weather- and fade-resistant fabric, will bring a bit of glamour to your own porch or patio.
Cubic Delay Throw Pillow, $23; at Society6
Hanging furniture somehow screams "relax" much more than your basic patio chair.
Photo: HGTV
This under-$50 version brings a laid-back bohemian vibe to your space.
Algoma 44-inch Hanging Cotton Rope Chair, $45; at Overstock
A low-commitment, minimal-investment way to add lushness to your space: strewing it with flowers and lanterns, which are both instant atmosphere-creators.
Photo: Style Me Pretty
This classic steel lantern is an outdoor investment piece that will last forever.
Malta Lantern in Bronze, $49; at Pottery Barn
Sometimes throw pillows with words can be cheesy—but not here, where it so aptly describes the setting.
Photo: Anne Charlotte Andersson
This natural canvas customizable pillow is just as cool and understated.
Finch and Cotter Customizable HOME State Coordinates throw pillow, from $38; at Etsy
Even a tiny urban balcony can feel stylish and thoughtful with the right furniture.
Photo: Alvhem
This metal bistro table-and-chairs folding is a total steal, and brings instant character to any little space.
Metal Patio Bistro Set in Turquoise, $115; at Target
When the sun sets, most outdoor areas are all about having the right lighting. These votive candles, lanterns, and overhead lights make this nook a place you want to be.
Photo: Nordic Day
These 2-inch incandescent glass bulb strings go a step above drugstore Christmas lights.
Outdoor Globe String Lights, $42; at Lights for All Occasions