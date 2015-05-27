StyleCaster
50 of the Season’s Coolest Maxi Dresses Under $200

Does anything feel prettier than a perfect, long dress when the weather warms up? Short answer: No–maxi dresses are a perennial fashion favorite that get a whole lot of extra love all throughout spring and summer.

This floor-sweeping style is a total wardrobe hero–no matter what your body shape or size, the maxi dress is flattering on everyone. They’ve also go the added benefit of being refreshingly comfortable on sticky summer days, can make any girl look like a lady, and require almost zero styling effort.

So, what are you waiting for? We rounded up 50 perfect maxi dresses ahead. Oh, and they all cost less than $200.

MORE: 120 Ways to Wear Statement Sunglasses Like a Street Style Pro

 

 

Hey Beau Maxi, $160; at Free People

Keepsake Falling For You Dress, $89; at Fashion Bunker

Long Studio Dress, $169; at Zara

Bodycon Maxi Dress, $52; at Stylenanda

Sue Off the Shoulder Floral Button Front Dress, $50; at Boohoo

Keepsake Morning Shadows Maxi Dress, $179.95; at Fashion Bunker

Minkpink Summer Fling Maxi Dress, $99; at Revolve

Crisscross Cami Maxi Dress, $27.90; at Forever 21

ASOS Pleated Maxi Swing Dress, $117.79; at ASOS

Sanctuary Maxi Dress, $52; at Sabo Skirt

Printed Dress, $99.90; at Zara

Keepsake Overtime Maxi Dress, $159; at Fashion Bunker

Summer of Love Maxi Dress, $130; at Topshop

Err Night Maxi, $99.95; at Free People

Clayton Della Maxi Dress, $84; at Shopbop

Striped Maxi Dress, $69; at Pixie Market

Long Layer Dress, $79.90; at Zara

The Fifth Label Jupiter Sunshine Maxi, $98; at Free People

Box-Pleated Maxi Dress, $24.90; at Forever 21

El Badi Dress, $138; at Sabo Skirt

Surefire Maxi Dress, $79; at Beginning Boutique

Double-Layer Crepe Dress, $96.82; at COS

Alice and You Lace Maxi Dress, $90.61; at ASOS

ASOS Cowl Back Crepe Maxi Dress, $123.23; at ASOS

Finders Keepers Underground Kings Maxi Dress, $149.95; at Fashion Bunker

The Minimalist Bustier Cross Over Maxi Dress, $118; at Shona Joy

Patterned Maxi Dresses, $34.95; at H&M

Fran Eyelet'70s Maxi Dress, $35; at Boohoo

ASOS Swing Maxi Dress in Mixed Stripe Print, $50.75; at ASOS

Isra Slate Gown, $118; at Sabo Skirt

Berlin Bustier Draped Maxi Dress, $148; at Shona Joy

Vix Swimwear Nora Maxi Dress, $186; at Revolve

Marfa Maxi, $69.95; at Free People

Long Striped Dress, $39.90; at Zara

Long Dress With Appliqué Neckline, $79.90; at Zara

Abstract Mandala Print Maxi Dress, $29.90; at Forever 21

Crinkled Dress, $59.95; at H&M

Mirror Image Maxi Dress, $159; at Fashion Bunker

Easy Breezy Column Maxi, $148; at Free People

Long Printed Dress, $99.90; at Zara

Aloha Maxi Dress, $65; at Beginning Boutique

ASOS Pleated Crop Top Maxi Dress, $135.92; at ASOS

Striped Knit Dress, $39.90; at Zara

Sammy Off Shoulder Maxi Dress, $26; at Boohoo

Side-Slit Marled Dress, $22.90; at Forever 21

The Desired Backless Maxi Dress, $184; at Shona Joy

Love Off Shoulder Slinky Maxi Dress With Thigh Split, $57.99; at ASOS

Diamond Print Halter Cami Dress, $22.90; at Forever 21

Connect Dress, $58; at Sabo Skirt

Darccy Frill Layered Maxi Dress, $70.68; at ASOS

