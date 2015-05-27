50 of the Season’s Coolest Maxi Dresses Under $200

Does anything feel prettier than a perfect, long dress when the weather warms up? Short answer: No–maxi dresses are a perennial fashion favorite that get a whole lot of extra love all throughout spring and summer.

This floor-sweeping style is a total wardrobe hero–no matter what your body shape or size, the maxi dress is flattering on everyone. They’ve also go the added benefit of being refreshingly comfortable on sticky summer days, can make any girl look like a lady, and require almost zero styling effort.

So, what are you waiting for? We rounded up 50 perfect maxi dresses ahead. Oh, and they all cost less than $200.