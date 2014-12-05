6 Tips For Booking Cheap Last-Minute Holiday Flights

So,you’ve waited this long to book your holiday travel plans and are beginning to panic looking at the calendar when you see how close Christmas and New Year’s are. Take a deep breath and don’t panic. While there are certainly no bargains to be had at this time of year (essentially, you’re now looking for the best of the worst when it comes to prices), there are definitely tips and tricks to employ while booking flights so that you can avoid breaking the bank.

Here, the procrastinators guide to booking holiday flights.

1. Spend a solid chunk of time doing price comparisons.

Don’t accept the first place you see a price quote as fact—you’re going to need to do a full-on Internet search to find the best fares out there, and that is definitely going to take time. Travel experts these days swear by Google Flight Search, which, among many great features, tells you how much money you’ll save if you depart a day earlier, or fly into a different airport. One thing to keep in mind is that you can’t search SouthWest this way, but it’s definitely a great place to start. Looking to fly internationally?

Another great resource is Momondo which will help you put together affordable flight combinations, which can save you a bundle, particularly when you are flying overseas and might need to fly multiple airlines.

2.Travel on “off” days.

You’re going to want to avoid flying on the busiest travel days to get the best fares. For Christmas, that means December 21 (otherwise known as the second busiest travel day of the year). Consider flying on Christmas Eve, December 24, or even early in the morning on Christmas, December 25, to find a better deal. During the Christmas to New Year’s stretch, you’re also going to want to nix traveling on the weekends, if you can.

“We’re seeing huge price spikes on the weekends,” Rick Seaney, CEO of FareCompare told Cleveland.com, with weekend fares averaging about 40 percent above weekday fares. As far as flying home goes, expect December 27 to be the most expensive departure date of the holiday week. If the exact day you need to return home is flexible, Kayak has a helpful Best Fares calendar that shows the daily average airfare for your route, which can be helpful particularly when it comes to picking your return date.

3.Travel during off-times.

The same logic goes for picking the time of day to travel, the most affordable times are also the most inconvenient. “There are always going to be bargains, but it’s going to be in the bargain bin,” David Solomito, a Kayak spokesperson told CBS New York. “For example, you’re going to have to travel on a 5 a.m. flight instead of maybe a more convenient 9 a.m. flight.”

Essentially, you’re going to want to look for flights very early in the morning or late at night to find the best values, and there might even be perks besides the fare including less delays and less crowded airports.

4. Don’t forget low-cost airlines.

Don’t forget to check into low cost airlines—including Frontier Airlines, JetBlue, and Southwest—which often don’t show up in flight aggregators like Travelocity. The savings can be huge and you don’t want to miss out just because you forgot to check!

5. Consider flying into a smaller airport.

If you live in a metro area—say Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, or New York—where there are multiple airport choices, do your due diligence and see how much it would cost to fly into a different airport than you normally would.

According to analysts at Expedia, last year during the December holidays the average ticket from Los Angeles International Airport to Kennedy International Airport was $565, while flights from Los Angeles International Airport to La Guardia Airport averaged at $492. Consider options like flying into Baltimore instead Reagan National Airport in D.C. or Oakland instead of Los Angles International Airport to unearth cost savings. Just be sure it’s not going to cost you an arm and a leg to get yourself to one of these other airports—then it won’t be worth it.

6. Whatever you do, don’t wait to book!

Every day counts at this point, so whatever you do, don’t wait to book! The flights are only going to go up from here and you don’t want to miss out on celebrating the holidays with family and friends because you get priced out of traveling.