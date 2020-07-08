50 Pairs Of Denim Shorts Under $50 For When It’s Too Damn Hot To Wear Anything Else

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to choosing an outfit, you can *never* go wrong with denim. In the fall and winter—and even spring—jeans are a wardrobe essential that can be paired with just about anything in your closet. But when the temperatures are seriously just too damn hot, it’s time to switch to some cute and cheap jean shorts. You get all the versatility of a classic pair of jeans without having to suffer through the heat. It’s a win/win situation! So set your legs free this summer, babes. Denim shorts are calling your name and asking you to let them keep you cool all season long.

Just like jeans, denim shorts come in plenty of summer-ready styles. Whether you like your jean shorts as short as possible or prefer a classic denim Bermuda short, you’re sure to find the perfect style out there for you. Of course, when there’s an abundance of anything, it can be difficult to know how to narrow down your search. Denim shorts are everywhere, so we did the digging for you and picked 50 of our favorite pairs under $50. You’ll be able to withstand the summer heat—and your credit card bill. You’re welcome.

So go ahead and shop each and every pair of our must-have denim shorts below. At least when you’re sitting there sweating up a storm, you’ll look ridiculously cute! It’s the little things. And who knows? Before you know it, you might even forget that’s a scorching 95 degrees outside. (Maybe.)

1. Cut Off Shorts

Of course, we have to start with a pair of classic denim cut-offs! They’re a summer essential, and sure to serve you well all season long—no matter how hot it gets.

2. Distressed Denim Short

For a more casual look, you can’t go wrong with some distressed denim shorts. This pair from Eloquii has already made it onto my wishlist.

3. Bowery Relaxed Short With Step Hem

Not into tight fits? No problem. These Madison Denim relaxed shorts are here to give your thighs a little breathing room.

4. Retro Mae Mid Rise Stretch Jean Short

Another way to make sure your denim shorts are comfy enough to wear all day long is to snag a pair that has some stretch—like these Wrangler mid-rise shorts.

5. Low Rise Bermuda Short

Bermuda shorts are back, baby, and a distressed iteration is the perfect way to try out the trend this summer.

6. High Rise Denim Shorts

Pair these William Rast high-rise shorts with your summer blouse of choice, and prepare for the compliments to roll in all season.

7. Bermuda Shorts

What did we say? Bermuda shorts are having a major moment—and this pair from Forever 21 is hot AF.

8. Maria Denim

When it comes to denim shorts, details are everything. The button front on these Dollhouse jean shorts make them stand out from the rest.

9. Kinsley High Rise Short

These high-rise denim shorts have just a little bit of a frayed hem to add some fun detail.

10. High-Rise Denim Shorts

You gotta love a dark denim short. While lighter washes are great for summer, don’t forget that dark denim is another option that transitions into the fall, as well.

11. High Rise Dungaree Shorts

These high-rise dungaree shorts have a vintage flare that’s hard not to love.

12. Boyfriend Bermuda Short

A chic combination of the boyfriend short and classic Bermuda short, these boyfriend Bermuda denim shorts are a fun summery option.

13. Denim Turn-Cuff Short

You likely end up rolling the hem on your cutest denim shorts anyway, so why not grab a pair that encourages it?

14. Denim Mid-Rise Raw Edge Short

Of course, you can always ditch the rolled cuff and choose a simple raw edge denim short instead. (Or grab both! We won’t judge.)

15. Distressed Denim Shorts

If blue denim isn’t really your vibe, you can opt for a black denim short instead. Paired with tanks in the summer and tights in the fall, they’re truly a wardrobe staple.

16. Cuffed Denim Shorts

Honestly, I’m just kind of obsessed with these cuffed and distressed shorts from Forever 21. They’re—dare I say—the perfect denim short style.

17. Mid-Length Shorts

Not too short and not too long, these mid-length denim shorts from Levis are just right.

18. Mid-Rise Short

The mid-rise style of shorts works really well when paired with blouses you can French tuck. Just like Tan on Queer Eye taught us all.

19. Denim Bermuda Shorts

In case you haven’t yet made up your mind about Bermuda shorts, allow me to introduce you to this simple-but-effective pair from Eloquii.

20. 10″ Cutoff Denim Boy Short

J.Crew can do no wrong when it comes to wardrobe basics, and they’ve scored again with these cute cut-off denim shorts.

21. High Rise Short Short

If you’re really not into anything that hits anywhere close to your knee, try these white short shorts from Torrid. Let your thighs be the star of the show.

22. Mid-Rise Cut Off Shorts

These cut-offs are a great basic, but the pretty light wash makes them absolutely perfect for summer.

23. Distressed Shorts

Distressed denim shorts are available in spades, but this light wash pair from Forever 21 has my heart right now.

24. Ex-Boyfriend 5″ Rolled Cuff Short

With a bit of a looser fit, but still short enough to look flirty, these ex-boyfriend rolled cuff shorts are too cute to pass up.

25. Distressed Denim Cut-Off Shorts

These distressed black denim cut-offs are seriously hot—but will keep you cool when the temperatures are unbearable.

26. Boyfriend Bermuda Short

A denim Bermuda short that has a trendy distressed style? A game-changer.

27. Mid-Rise Boyfriend Shorts

This classic pair of mid-rise denim shorts is sure to play well with your favorite floral blouses this summer.

28. Aiden Denim

These denim shorts have a bit of a vintage vibe, which makes pairing them with an old graphic tee a no-brainer.

29. Modern Collection 5″ Denim Rolled Cuff Short

Throw on these rolled cuff shorts with a classic cami this summer—or try a fun crop top if you have a shorter torso!

30. Denim Cutoff Short

The dusty blue hue of these denim cut-off shorts is truly a fun option for summer. You can still pair them with just about anything, but you’ll have a cool vintage look without even trying.

31. Low-Rise Bermuda Short

If you’re confused as to what to wear with Bermuda shorts this summer, try tucking in your favorite graphic tee and pairing it with a blazer when the sun goes down.

32. High Waist Denim Shorts

A high-waisted short is perfect for pairing with cropped puff sleeve blouses this summer. You’ll look endlessly trendy.

33. High Waisted Mom Short

Just like mom jeans, mom shorts are the ’90s look we all deserve. You can wear these shorts with just about any top in your closet this season.

34. Super Ripped Mom Shorts

For a denim mom short that’s a little edgier, you can’t go wrong with a ripped up pair.

35. Molly Cuffed Shorts

I love the idea of pairing these cuffed denim shorts with all black and white for a cool summer look that’s just a little bit minimalist.

36. White Extreme Rip Denim Shorts

White denim shorts are a must for summer. They’re just as versatile as classic blue denim, but give you a summery look that other denim options just don’t.

37. High-Waisted Girlfriend Short

OK, the frayed hem on these BDG denim shorts are just perfect. They almost look like a lacy edge, and I’m into it.

38. Denim Camp Shorts

Reminisce about childhood summers spent at camp with these cute denim camp shorts from Madewell.

39. High Waisted Mom Short

Break out of your classic blue denim and step into some gray denim shorts that will transition well into fall, too!

40. Roll Hem Mom Denim Shorts

Pair these rolled hem mom shorts with some chunky booties and a splash of neon this summer.

41. High Waisted Cheeky Denim Shorts

Show off that booty this season with these cheeky denim shorts from BDG.

42. Recycled Levi’s Tie-Dye Denim Short

The perfect way to test out the tie-dye trend this summer? Wear a pair of tie-dye denim shorts, obviously!

43. High Waist Denim Shorts

Yet another way to try out the Bermuda shorts trend—this time with frayed edges and a cool black fabric.

44. Paperbag Denim Shorts

Your favorite paperbag waist shorts now come in denim. We’ll take them all.

45. High Rise Ripped Shorts

Ripped jean shorts are a classic for a reason, and you should definitely stock up for summer.

46. Denim Shorts

Pair these stretch denim shorts with your favorite graphic tee or flow-y blouse this season.

47. Paperbag Waist Denim Shorts

More of the denim paperbag waist shorts—but this time in black. These will transition well into fall, too!

48. Rope Belt High-Rise Denim Shorts

Ooh, we love a fun detail. The rope belt on these classic denim shorts makes for a fun iteration.

49. High Waist Denim Shorts

You really can’t have too many pairs of high-waisted shorts, so here’s another one to add to your collection.

50. Frayed Mid-Rise Denim Shorts

Give me all the frayed edges, please! These mid-rise denim shorts from Zara are sure to become a summer staple in your closet.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.