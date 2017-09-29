StyleCaster
Sneaky Ways to Make Your Place Look Luxe on a Budget

Sneaky Ways to Make Your Place Look Luxe on a Budget

Gorgeous Modern Living Room
Photo: Getty Images

There aren’t many things more satisfying than having people over and getting compliments on your place—especially when you spent far from a fortune to make it look chic. Not only does it speak volumes about your ability to spot a deal, but it shows that your thoughtful styling choices with well-chosen, well-placed finds didn’t go unnoticed. Whenever this happens to me (on the daily—JK), I coolly thank the complimenter and do a little 💃 in my head.

The point is: Getting a deal is always a rush, but it’s especially thrilling when it comes to home décor, because it’s not like that shit is generally cheap. But there are a few hacks that always work when it comes to making a space appear much pricier and higher-end.

Ahead, check out our favorite tricks, paired with excellent shopping picks—all under $200 (and many under $100). Happy styling!

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | leather throw pillow
Leather Throw Pillows

A leather throw pillow upgrades everything around it.

Photo: Rebecca Fredriksson

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | leather throw pillow
Leather Throw Pillows

Mina Victory Natural Leather and Hide Wavy Basket Weave Cognac Throw Pillow by Nourison, $89; at Overstock

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | marble coffee table
Marble Accents

Marble exudes cool elegance, even if it's just an accent piece.

Photo: Tessa Neustadt

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | white marble tray
Marble Accents

Waterworks Studio Luna White Marble Tray, $60; at Nordstrom

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | minimalist bedroom throw blanket
Cozy Throws

A cozy throw makes a minimalist bedroom kinda decadent.

Photo: Room & Board

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | grey mohair throw blanket
Cozy Throws

Mohair Grey Throw, $149; at CB2

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | modern chair
High-Design Furniture

A high-design piece like this super-modern chair elevates the items around it.

Photo: The Design Chaser

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | white modern chair
High-Design Furniture

Elkton Accent Chair With Wooden Frame, $188; at Houzz

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | soft modern rug
Luxury Rugs

Find a soft, neutral rug to make a simple space feel subtly luxe.

Photo: Amber Interior Design

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | soft modern rug white
Luxury Rugs

Indie Shag, from $99; at Gilt

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | golden gandles
Fancy Candleholders

Gold candleholders bring grown-up glamour.

Photo: Stellan Herner/Cia Wedin

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | small golden candle stick
Fancy Candleholders

Skultuna Small Candlestick, $118; at Barneys

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | black and white bathroom with a shower curtain
A Chic Shower

A bathroom can go from basic to chic with the right shower curtain.

Photo: Design Traveller

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | black and white shower curtain
A Chic Shower

e by design Cop-IKAT Geometric Shower Curtain, $75; at Gilt

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | copper coffee table accents
Copper Knicknacks

Copper bowls are a pretty (and organized) coffee table touch.

Photo: Hafele Evin

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | copper bowls
Copper Knicknacks

Hammered Copper Bowl, $90; at Williams-Sonoma

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | pink rug and green walls
Jewel-Toned Rugs

Furniture looks stately when accented by a jewel-toned rug.

Photo: Anthropologie

Stylecaster | luxe affordable home decor | pink moroccan rug
Jewel-Toned Rugs

Chroma Overdyed Rug in Pink, from $199; at Urban Outfitters

