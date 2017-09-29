Sneaky Ways to Make Your Place Look Luxe on a Budget

There aren’t many things more satisfying than having people over and getting compliments on your place—especially when you spent far from a fortune to make it look chic. Not only does it speak volumes about your ability to spot a deal, but it shows that your thoughtful styling choices with well-chosen, well-placed finds didn’t go unnoticed. Whenever this happens to me (on the daily—JK), I coolly thank the complimenter and do a little 💃 in my head.
The point is: Getting a deal is always a rush, but it’s especially thrilling when it comes to home décor, because it’s not like that shit is generally cheap. But there are a few hacks that always work when it comes to making a space appear much pricier and higher-end.
Ahead, check out our favorite tricks, paired with excellent shopping picks—all under $200 (and many under $100). Happy styling!
Leather Throw Pillows
Mina Victory Natural Leather and Hide Wavy Basket Weave Cognac Throw Pillow by Nourison, $89; at Overstock
Marble Accents
Marble exudes cool elegance, even if it's just an accent piece.
Photo: Tessa Neustadt
Waterworks Studio Luna White Marble Tray, $60; at Nordstrom
Cozy Throws
A cozy throw makes a minimalist bedroom kinda decadent.
Photo: Room & Board
Mohair Grey Throw, $149; at CB2
High-Design Furniture
A high-design piece like this super-modern chair elevates the items around it.
Photo: The Design Chaser
Elkton Accent Chair With Wooden Frame, $188; at Houzz
Luxury Rugs
Indie Shag, from $99; at Gilt
Fancy Candleholders
Skultuna Small Candlestick, $118; at Barneys
A Chic Shower
A bathroom can go from basic to chic with the right shower curtain.
Photo: Design Traveller
e by design Cop-IKAT Geometric Shower Curtain, $75; at Gilt
Copper Knicknacks
Copper bowls are a pretty (and organized) coffee table touch.
Photo: Hafele Evin
Jewel-Toned Rugs
Furniture looks stately when accented by a jewel-toned rug.
Photo: Anthropologie
