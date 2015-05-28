StyleCaster
30 Chic High-Waisted Shorts That Look Expensive (But Aren't!)

30 Chic High-Waisted Shorts That Look Expensive (But Aren’t!)

30 Chic High-Waisted Shorts That Look Expensive (But Aren’t!)
High-waisted shorts can trick the eye into seeing legs that go for days, topped off by a teeny waist. In other words, they’re 100% flattering–which is exactly why we love ’em.

Paired with a belly button-skimming crop top, or with a sharp tucked-in blouse, high-waisted shorts are the easy-to-wear, leg-lengthening buy that will keep you company during the summer days ahead.

Here, we shortlisted 30 of our favorite cheap high-waisted shorts that you can snag for under $100–from chic, tailored pairs to slouchy denim cut-offs—and lots in between.

1 of 30

Cameo It's Time Ruffle Shorts, $74; at Nasty Gal

Boucle High-Waisted Shorts, $70; at Topshop

Orange Smart High Waisted Shorts, $64; at River Island

Native Rose Pinball Lace Shorts, $85; at Topshop

Jacquard Pattern Shorts, $49.90; at Zara

The Fifth Sun and Moon Short, $59; at Fashion Bunker

Block Party Shorts Jungle Leaf, $55; at Beginning Boutique

Vero Moda Saclloped Edge Short, $50.74; at ASOS

Sailor Shorts, $49.90; at Zara

Somedays Lovin' Jojo Cutoff Shorts, $79; at Nasty Gal

Fringes Front Faux Suede Shorts, $50; at Missguided

Nasty Gal Pretty Pleats Short, $17.40; at Nasty Gal

High-Waist Soft Shorts, $49.99; at Mango

Simple High Waist Shorts, $33; at StyleNanda

Alencon Shorts Sunflower, $49; at Beginning Boutique

Missguided Suedette Fringe High Waisted Shorts, $45.31; at ASOS

Padded Jersey Shorts, $59.95; at COS

Bermuda Shorts With Front Pleat and Pockets, $49.90; at Zara

High Waist Shorts, $49.90; at Zara

ASOS Linen A-Line Shorts, $36.24; at ASOS

After Party Vintage Nellie Leather Patchwork Shorts, $88; at Nasty Gal

Scallop Crochet Shorts, $48; at Topshop

Glamorous Lovina High Waist Shorts, $58; at Nasty Gal

Scarf Print Culotte Shorts, $19.90; at Forever 21

Gathered Waist Belted Shorts, $39; at StyleNanda

ASOS Elephant Print Shorts with Coin Trim, $50.74; at ASOS

Suede Fringe Shorts Tan, $50; at Missguided

Acid Wash High Waisted Denim Shorts, $60; at River Island

High-Waisted Embroidered Shorts, $70; at Topshop

Life in Progress Chambray French Terry Shorts, $17.90; at Forever 21

