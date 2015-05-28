30 Chic High-Waisted Shorts That Look Expensive (But Aren’t!)

High-waisted shorts can trick the eye into seeing legs that go for days, topped off by a teeny waist. In other words, they’re 100% flattering–which is exactly why we love ’em.

Paired with a belly button-skimming crop top, or with a sharp tucked-in blouse, high-waisted shorts are the easy-to-wear, leg-lengthening buy that will keep you company during the summer days ahead.

Here, we shortlisted 30 of our favorite cheap high-waisted shorts that you can snag for under $100–from chic, tailored pairs to slouchy denim cut-offs—and lots in between.