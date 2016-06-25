21 Killer Pairs of Gladiator Sandals Under $100

Slides may get all the hype these days, but gladiator sandals have one distinct advantage: they stay the hell on your feet. Whether zippered, buckled, or laced up the ankle, they’ve become a staple part of our summer wardrobes—to the point that we pretty much always end up wearing them until they fall apart.

So, as much as we’re lusting after Chloé’s $1,500 suede beauties, we feel a little better sticking to the bargain version for everyday wear. Sound good to you? Click through the gallery for 21 pairs of under-$100 gladiator sandals that aren’t the least bit cheap-looking.