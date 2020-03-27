25 Gifts Under $25 You Can Send to Brighten Someone’s Day

Scroll To See More Images

Our best friends are always there for us in the best of times (like when you finally get that job promotion) and the worst of times (when your ex breaks your heart for the fifth time in a year. Been there.). Our pals and loved ones deserve all the recognition in the world, but how can you support them while social distancing? Being away from the people you most want to encourage can be difficult, but we rounded up some cheap gift ideas for your friends and loved ones that are sure to brighten their day. Each one of these under-$25 treats is something you can send to your pals to show that you’re thinking about them—even if you can’t hand out IRL.

I’m one of those people who loves to give gifts. I focus on what my friends are interested in throughout the year so that I make sure and give them gifts that means something—and is catered to them specifically. Anyone can give you a gift card, but a real friend knows what you might actually want while sitting at home alone in the same sweatpants from five days ago. When figuring the perfect gifts for my best friends, I always think about what excites them, what annoys them and what they’re always doing. If they’re constantly talking about a subject every time I see them, I try and find a gift that goes along with that subject. Paying attention to what your best friends say is key to finding the perfect gift for them.

In case you’re a little unsure about what to gift your BFFs and loved ones in this very weird time of social distancing, I’ve got your back. Below, you’ll find 25 perfectly curated under-$25 gifts sure to please. Whether your best friends are into self-care, plants, home goods—You name it—there’s something on this list that will help you easily brighten the day of your pals. You might even end up treating yourself to a little something, too. I won’t blame you. Happy gifting!

1. Mini Preserved Floral Bouquet

These pretty preserved flower bouquets are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face—and they won’t end up dying after a few days.

2. Rosé All Day Bears Large Candy Cube

We could all use a little sweet treat, and these rosé gummy bears are an ideal situation.

3. Shaped Gel Under-Eye Mask Set

This soothing eye mask set is the perfect gift for someone needing a self-care day.

4. Succulent Handmade Soap Gift Set

Gift this succulent soap set to your friend who can’t keep real plants alive, but loves the aesthetic.

5. Speckled Pearl Ponytail Holder Set

These cute ponytail holders are the only hair ties that are impossible to misplace. (Hopefully.)

6. Hot Stuff Ceramic Mug

If your friend is stuck inside all day, this adorable and colorful mug is the perfect vehicle for drinking some afternoon wine.

7. Friends Trivia Quiz Card Game

Calling all Friends fans: this Friends trivia card game is a great way to pass the time and delight those who have seen the show a million times.

8. Yolanda Andres Let’s Just Get Take-Out Dish Towel

This fun and quirky dish towel is honestly just a mood.

9. Dash Mini Waffle Maker

This mini waffle maker is cute, function and the perfect little pick-me-up.

10. Quarter-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt

Your BFF will love cozying up in this hooded sweatshirt all! Day! Long!

11. Little Puzzle Thing

Who wouldn’t want a cute cereal puzzle to work on while social distancing?

12. Honsky Aluminum Tablet Stand

If you have a friend who’s working from home and loves to have their screens propped up, this pink tablet stand is a functional and thoughtful gift.

13. Ride or Die Beaded Stretch Bracelet

A chic friendship bracelet that proves distance doesn’t mean a thing.

14. Bird Can Fox Kitten Planter

For the friend with a green thumb, this adorable cat planter is a super sweet gift.

15. Heathered Cargo Joggers

All your friend needs for a cozy day or night in is some new comfy sweatpants.

16. Good Natured Soy Jar Candle

Being stuck inside is made a million times better with a relaxing candle lit.

17. Good Vibes Smudge Kit

Your friend can use this smudge kit to release their home of any bad energies and create a productive work environment.

18. Abstract Teal, Pink & Terra Landscape Wall Art

If your friend’s walls look a little bare, you can always gift them a cute piece of art, like this abstract landscape print.

19. The Home Edit

The Home Edit book is full of chic organizational skills and ideas that can help even your messiest friend create a little order in their life.

20. Mean Girls Mini Burn Book + Magnet Set

For fans of Mean Girls, this mini Burn Book and magnet set is guaranteed to be a winner.

21. Bergamot & Grapefruit Bath Bomb

Anyone in need of a night sitting in a bath with a good book will love this bergamot and grapefruit bath bomb.

22. Denik Samantha Journal

This $10 floral journal is a cute and easy gift you can give to a friend who’s always writing everything down.

23. Capri Blue Mini Hand Cream

If you have a friend who’s been washing their hands 20 times a day, this mini hand cream is sure to help nourish their dry skin.

24. Eucalyptus & Spearmint Candle

Nothing is more relaxing than a soothing candle, and any friend is sure to love this refreshing eucalyptus and spearmint scent.

25. Well Done Crystal Mini Facial Roller

A crystal facial roller is something that no one really needs, but they feel so good. If your friend is hesitant to buy one for themselves, go ahead and gift one to them.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.