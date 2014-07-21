StyleCaster
20 Super-Colorful Bags Under $100

20 Super-Colorful Bags Under $100

Kristen Bousquet
20 Super-Colorful Bags Under $100
During the summer, throwing on a simple outfit—jean shorts and a tee, or a basic dress—is always the way to go. But sometimes even the most classic summer looks needs a modern update, which is why we’re all about bright bags this season.

If we had an unlimited budget, of course we’d choose Phillip Lim over Forever 21, but that’s not the case—which isn’t so bad, judging by the awesome selection of affordable accessories on shelves right now.

To give your wallet a sigh of relief and help you stand out, we’ve gathered 20 of our favorite bright handbags that are a) perfect for summer, b) feature on-trend colors and styles, and c) offer the perfect way to add a pop of color to any boring outfit.

Stela 9 Crochet Beach Bag; $88 at dailylook.com

Zatchels Leather Barrel Bag; $73 at oliverbonas.com

Rebecca Minkoff Magenta Iridescent Leather 'Mini Mab' Convertible Top Handle Tote; $88 at bluefly.com

Step Bright Up Clutch; $55 at nastygal.com

Debutante Perforated Wristlet; $65 at henribendel.com

Floriano Leather Drawstring Bag; $80 at oliverbonas.com

Benny Colour Block Clutch; $56 at oliverbonas.com

Turn-Lock Handbag; $76 at charleskeith.com

 

 

Buckle Handbag; $83 at charleskeith.com

Mini Wallet on a Chain; $85 at rebeccaminkoff.com

Stephanie Verdino Shoulder Bag; $60 at yoox.com

Raj ImportsMaria Beaded & Fringed Crossbody Bag in Turquoise; $66 at neimanmarcus.com

Steve Madden Bcortage Tote; $70 at zappos.com

Rockmafia Across-body bag; $100 at yoox.com

 

Dailylook Mini Structured Handbag; $50 at dailylook.com

Alexa Mini Crossbody; $78 at danielle-nicole.com

Ovalle Ombre Canvas Shopper Bag; $39 at oliverbonas.com

Herve Guyel Handbag; $60 at yoox.com

MILLY Astor Tote Shoulder Bag; $100 at amazon.com

HoboZara Crossbody Bag in Violet; $59 at neimanmarcus.com

