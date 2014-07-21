20 Super-Colorful Bags Under $100

During the summer, throwing on a simple outfit—jean shorts and a tee, or a basic dress—is always the way to go. But sometimes even the most classic summer looks needs a modern update, which is why we’re all about bright bags this season.

If we had an unlimited budget, of course we’d choose Phillip Lim over Forever 21, but that’s not the case—which isn’t so bad, judging by the awesome selection of affordable accessories on shelves right now.

To give your wallet a sigh of relief and help you stand out, we’ve gathered 20 of our favorite bright handbags that are a) perfect for summer, b) feature on-trend colors and styles, and c) offer the perfect way to add a pop of color to any boring outfit.

Click through the slideshow and