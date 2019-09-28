Luxe Bar Carts Under $150 on Amazon

Scroll To See More Images

Bar carts are one home decor staple that are not only functional, but they also add a bit of sophistication and old-fashioned charm to any bar area, kitchen, or dining room. I’ve even seen them used as makeup carts and portable night stands while scouring the endless supply of charming home decor inspo on Pinterest. Unfortunately, they’re not exactly known for being inexpensive. Whether gold-toned, acrylic, lucite or metal, I’ve spotted some glitzy bar carts priced upwards of a grand. Basically, cheap bar carts that actually look stylish in your home aren’t easy to come by these days. With that being said, investing in my wood and gold metal bar cart was one of the best home investment pieces I’ve personally ever made, and I feel like mine serves as a centerpiece in my living room. You can even dress them up with chic bar accessories, your favorite liquor bottles, flowers, pretty perfume bottles and your favorite scented candles, too. Aside from their aesthetic appeal, they’re also a fabulous decor touch for entertaining guests and hosting your weekly wine night with the girls. I admit that I happened to score big time, and actually found mine affordably priced under $100 at a local thrift store (I know, I hit the jack pot), but fortunately, there are plenty of inexpensive options online that don’t look, well, cheap.

Whether you’re into antique-inspired globe carts that were common during the Mid-Century era, or enjoy the classic appeal of metallic art deco varieties, you can surprisingly find some gorgeous pieces to elevate your space without going bankrupt in the process. Here are some of my favorite under $150 options to give your place an instant revamp with just one statement piece.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Design Toscano Globe Bar Cart

This old time-y globe bar cart is handcrafted with solid hardwood legs and inspired by Italian designs. The rolling cart also features applied world maps, and holds your whiskey (or whatever) decanter, along with your favorite stemware. It’s offers your space some serious Old World charm and doesn’t break the bank.

2. Linon Gina Mid-Century Bar Cart

This gorgeous Mid-Century style brass bar cart gives any space a sophisticated upgrade, while also putting your favorite liquor and bar accessories on view. It’s also got mirrored shelves, which give it a art deco feel, and sturdy castor wheels for mobility when you’re hosting.

3. Silverwood Sinclair Serving Cart

This super affordable compact rolling bar cart is an excellent option for studios and small spaces. It’s designed with a slim profile, without sacrificing the style or functionality. It’s also sturdy, crafted with stainless steel frame and tempered glass shelves that are capable of holding up to 50 lbs.