5 Pairs of Comfortably Chic Shoes You Need In Your Closet (For Less Than $60!)

We’ll admit it: Online shopping is a critical part of our daily routine. In fact, our day isn’t complete without browsing our beloved bookmarked sites for pretty much anything and everything style related. The Web, however, can be a bit of a danger to our wallets. There are so many fabulous sites; it’s easy to get more than a little carried away.

Lucky for you, we have a slight obsession with the idea that genuine style doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg—it’s all about finding the right items. That’s why we’ve decided to scour the Internet every week to highlight chic finds that look expensive but won’t blow your budget. Next up: 10 pairs of seriously stylish and comfortable spring shoes ranging in price from $25 to $60. Welcome, shoppers, to $ave It!

zara1 5 Pairs of Comfortably Chic Shoes You Need In Your Closet (For Less Than $60!)

Fabric Slipper. $49.90; at Zara
kohlsshoe1 5 Pairs of Comfortably Chic Shoes You Need In Your Closet (For Less Than $60!)

Bootsi Tootsie Platform Espadrilles, $39.99; at Kohl’s
33 5 Pairs of Comfortably Chic Shoes You Need In Your Closet (For Less Than $60!)

Report Jezzica Flat, $59.95; at DSW

all about11 5 Pairs of Comfortably Chic Shoes You Need In Your Closet (For Less Than $60!)

Coconuts All About Flat, $58.95; at Lori’s Shoes


denim1 5 Pairs of Comfortably Chic Shoes You Need In Your Closet (For Less Than $60!)Denim Loafers, $24.80; at Forever 21

