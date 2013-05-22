5 Pairs of Comfortably Chic Shoes You Need In Your Closet (For Less Than $60!)

We’ll admit it: Online shopping is a critical part of our daily routine. In fact, our day isn’t complete without browsing our beloved bookmarked sites for pretty much anything and everything style related. The Web, however, can be a bit of a danger to our wallets. There are so many fabulous sites; it’s easy to get more than a little carried away.

Lucky for you, we have a slight obsession with the idea that genuine style doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg—it’s all about finding the right items. That’s why we’ve decided to scour the Internet every week to highlight chic finds that look expensive but won’t blow your budget. Next up: 10 pairs of seriously stylish and comfortable spring shoes ranging in price from $25 to $60. Welcome, shoppers, to $ave It!

Fabric Slipper. $49.90; at Zara



Bootsi Tootsie Platform Espadrilles, $39.99; at Kohl’s



Report Jezzica Flat, $59.95; at DSW

Coconuts All About Flat, $58.95; at Lori’s Shoes



Denim Loafers, $24.80; at Forever 21