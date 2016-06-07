StyleCaster
31 Sick Summer Accessories Under $50

by
Personally, I’m of the mind-set that spending money during the summer should be reserved for the fun stuff—weekend trips, vacations, spicy margaritas—not stuff you wear a few months out of the year. My solution? Stocking up on cheap accessories.

Here, 31 to buy now—from sunglasses to totes—all less than $50.

Nila Anthony Grand Old Crossbody Bag, $48; at Nasty Gal

Gold Plaque Choker, $7; at Love Culture 

Bombshell Sunglasses, $22; at Sorella

Club Petanque Karaoke Club Tote, $23; at Club Petanque 

Seshat Création Petite Palm Pochette, $20; at Tictail

Coal The Best Friend Cat Baseball Cap, $22; at PacSun

Neon Bandana, $2.30; at Walmart

Slushie iPhone 6/6S case, $25; at Skinny Dip London

Souvenir Thank You Tote, $34; at Urban Outfitters

Alda Earring, $20; at Loéil

Floral Hair Comb, $10; at ASOS

Embroidered Envelope Bag, $19.99; at Mango

Crossweave Boater Hat, $24.95; at Sole Society 

OBEY Hyde Canteen Sling Bag, $44; at OBEY

Nautical Scarf, $12.90; at Zara

Mini iPhone Personal Fan, $6.95 each; at Urban Outfitters 

Zebra Shades, $22; at & Other Stories 

Rope Choker, $4.90; at Forever 21 

Pinata Plushie Sticker Pack, $16; at Skinny Dip London

Jacquard-Weave Bucket Bag, $24.99; at H&M 

Mykonos White and Silver Faux Tattoos, $18 for 2 sheets; at Tribeats

Royal Hat, $21.90; at Need Supply 

Stripe a Pose Crew Socks, $15; at Nasty Gal 

Danielle Nicole Warrior Queen Stone Bracelet, $42; at Danielle Nicole

Ban.do Chill Pills iPhone Case, $32; at Nordstrom

Glo Uo Neon Fanny Pack, $40; at Her Favorite L.A. 

Lace Choker, $12; at Naked Wardrobe 

Pom Pom and Bead Necklace, $25.90; at Zara

Zippered Bucket Bag, $40; at Sorella

Poler Miami Camp Vibes Mesh Trucker Hat, $28.95; at PacSun

Chevron Cork Visor, $45; at & Other Stories

