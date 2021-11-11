Chase Stokes’ Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More or Less Than Ex Madelyn Cline

He may not make as much as the $400 million treasure on Outer Banks, but Chase Stokes‘ net worth is still enough to make our jaws drop.

Stokes, who was raised in Annapolis, Maryland, started acting with small roles on shows like Stranger Things and Daytime Divas before his big break as John Booker Routledge—better known as John B.—on Netflix’s Outer Banks. In an interview with Chicks in the Office in 2020, Stokes revealed that initially turned down the audition for John B. “It was four friends on a treasure hunt, Netflix, and the character’s name was John B. So I was like, ‘This is fucking Goonies. It’s a Goonies reboot.’ I said no,” he said. “I don’t want to touch a piece of iconic cinema and destroy it. I was like that’s my worst nightmare is doing a bad reboot.”

However, Stokes, who originally auditioned for the role of Topper before he read for John B., explained that his opinion changed of the show once he read the pilot. “I read the pilot and I’m like ‘Oh my god, this is not The Goonies,” Stokes said. “I screwed this up so bad.”

In June 2020, Stokes confirmed that he and his Outer Banks co-star, Madelyn Cline (who plays John B.’s love interest, Sarah Cameron), were dating. In an interview with Fashion Week Daily in 2021, Stokes explained what it was like to act with his then-girlfriend. “It’s one of those things where, when you get to work with people that you love and care about—and I say this collectively as a cast—it just makes life so much easier,” he said. “You always hear about drama on sets, after you learn the dirty dark secrets of what really happens, but this is one of those shows where I would justifiably say everybody on this cast is just so wonderful to work with. Madelyn and I are very transparent about our relationship and we keep our personal stuff at home.”

He continued, “Obviously, we spent a lot of time together, so there’s definitely some that leaks through! And that’s totally fine. But it’s fun to create characters that are not ourselves, and then make different decisions than what we would probably normally make. So it’s fun; it’s a lot of fun to sort of dive into a different world.”

In November 2021, People confirmed that Cline and Stokes had split after less than two years together. “Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source said at the time. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.”

A source also told Us Weekly at the time that the former couple’s “busy schedules” had a lot to do with why their relationship didn’t work. “They’ve been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best,” the insider said. “They both have busy schedules, which made it hard for them to spend a lot of time together. They have no bad feelings toward each other and remain friends.”

So what is Chase Stokes’ net worth and how much does he make on Outer Banks and other projects? Read on for what we know about how much Stokes is worth.

What is Chase Stokes’ Outer Banks salary?

How much is Chase Stokes’ Outer Banks salary? While Stokes’ Outer Banks salary—and how much the rest of his cast makes—isn’t known, there are some clues about how much he could make. Given that Outer Banks season 2 was the most-viewed show on Nielsen’s list in August 2021—with more than 1,160 million views and 2.1 billion minutes on Nielsen’s report—we estimate that Stokes and his cast mates are making a decent amount of money.

As for the Outer Banks‘ cast’s salary, we can estimate that the cast likely made around what the casts of other Netflix shows, like Stranger Things, made in their first and second seasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the teen stars of Stranger Things made $20,000 per episode for season 1 before they received $60,000 raises for season 2. While the Outer Banks cast’s salary isn’t known, the cast’s current salary is likely in the $20,000 and $80,000-per-episode range.

Showrunner Jonas Pate also told Entertainment Weekly in 2020 that she expects Outer Banks to run for four to five seasons, which means there’s room for the cast’s salary to go up even more. “Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons,” he said. “We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

Stokes stars as John Booker Routledge in Outer Banks, which premiered on Netflix in April 2020. The show is set in a coastal town along the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where there’s a social divide between the Kooks, wealthy residents, and the Pogues, working-class locals. The teen drama follows a group of Pogues as they investigate what happened to the missing father of their ringleader, John B., which leads them to a hunt for a treasure worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Stokes’ character is John B., the leader of the Pogues and the love interest of Sarah Cameron, a Kook and the daughter of his arch nemesis, Ward Cameron.

“When we shoot these things, especially as a young actor, I think it’s a little bit surreal to see a company like Netflix be as excited about the show as everybody who is as responsible for creating it,” Stokes told Brief Take in 2020 about the reaction to Outer Banks. “It’s been very, very humbling and surreal at the same time, because it’s still one of those ‘pinch me’ things. I think for us in particular, when we were making the show, it felt like we were doing this independent film and hopefully, somehow, some way, it was going to see the light of day, but now that it’s in the world in the way that it is, it’s pretty awesome, man, it’s a rad experience.”

How much is Chase Stokes’ net worth?

So what is Chase Stokes’ net worth? Well, according to Pop Buzz, Stokes is worth $650,000, which makes him the second richest cast member of Outer Banks. The cast member with the highest net worth is his ex-girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, who is worth $800,000, according to Gossip Gist. Along with Outer Banks, Stokes has also starred in shows like Stranger Things, Daytime Divas, The First and Tell Me Your Secrets, as well as movies likeBetween Waves and Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets. He’s also done partnerships with brands like Sweet Earth Foods and American Eagle.