Here’s What Chase Really Thinks of Madelyn Dating Someone New After They Almost Got Back Together

Happy for her. Chase Stokes’ reaction to Madelyn Cline and Zack Bia dating after their breakup shows that he supports his ex-girlfriend and Outer Banks co-star no matter what.

Madelyn and Zack—a DJ who has also dated Madison Beer—were first linked in December 2021 when Zack attended Madelyn’s 24th birthday party at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on December 19, 2021. The two also went to a Los Angeles Lakers game together.

The date came a month after Madelyn‘s breakup chase, whom she started dating in April 2020 after meeting on the set of Netflix’s teen drama Outer Banks, in which they play love interests, John Booker Routledge and Sarah Cameron. “Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source told People at the time. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.”

Less than a month after their split, however, rumors swirled that Madelyn and Chase had gotten back together when they were seen with each other over Thanksgiving weekend. When asked about his relationship with Madelyn at the time, Chase told Us Weekly that he had “no comment” but he considers Madelyn one of his “favorite” people. “She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth,” he said. “You know, it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight at the time that Chase and Madelyn were considering getting back together. “[They] did their own things when they were broken up,” the insider said. “[They] both felt like they were trying to force themselves into being single.” The insider continued, “Madelyn and Chase care about one another. They felt like they had to be apart to get back on track and be together in the future. Their relationship was very serious before and right now, they’re slowly easing back into things and giving it another try. They’re not full on back together, but they’re taking it slow and seeing where things go.”

However, it seems like that ship has sailed. So what does Chase think of Madelyn and Zack? Well, a source told Us Weekly on December 23, 2021, that Chase and Madelyn “are still friends,” and he wants nothing but “the best for her.” The insider also noted that “all is good” between Chase and Madelyn and that Madelyn is “happy” with Zack.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Madelyn and Zack are serious. The insider also noted that Madelyn and Zack “haven’t labeled” their relationship yet because “they recently started seeing each other.” The source also claimed that Madelyn spending her birthday with Zack, however, was “really telling” of their romance. “Madelyn and Zack have been spending a lot of time together,” the insider said. She’s playing coy about the status of her relationship with him, though.”

The source continued, “They might seem like an odd match, but she’s someone who can get along with anybody because of how kind she is. They’re cute together.”